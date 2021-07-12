Clear Aligners Market Size Worth USD 7.41 Billion by 2027 at 22.09% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Aligners Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Clear Aligners Market Information by Form, Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is estimated to reach USD 7.41 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 22.09%.

Market Scope:

The market scope in the report offers a detailed outline of the clear aligners market, outlining major segments, names of the leading vendors, the anticipated growth rate during the analysis period.

Top Drivers:

Clear aligners have created a broad space for itself in the dental industry over the years, especially given the rising cases of dental alignment problems among teenagers and adults alike. The surge in awareness levels among the mass about dental care combined with the rising expenditure to address dental care issues benefits the worldwide industry.

Recent studies have revealed that the expanding female populace worldwide has been favored the global market, since women are noted to be more focused on boosting their appearance and smile. Increase in healthcare expenditure has given way to enhanced quality healthcare services, while the escalating uptake of modern technologies by healthcare professionals has fostered the number of orthodontist treatments.

Furthermore, mounting cases of a variety of dental issues have created a need for more technical innovations. Some of the latest technical advances include Nickel and Copper-Titanium wires, 3D impression systems, CAD/CAM appliances, additive fabrication, incognito lingual braces, clear temporary anchorage devices, and digital scanning technology. Such technologies have raised the predictability, effectiveness and efficiency of orthodontist treatment and services to higher levels.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Top Contenders in the Global Clear Aligners Market are:

Align Technology Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Clarus Company

Danaher Corporation

3M

Major companies are focused on widening their geographical reach and launch newer, more advanced solutions via numerous strategies, such as product launches, collaborations, and partnerships. To illustrate, in June 2021, Aspen Dental Management Inc. (ADMI) introduced Motto, a clear aligner that boasts of the company’s precision technology and offers best-in-class experience to patients at affordable prices.

Market Restraints:

Emerging countries generally note lack of trained and skilled dentists as well as proper insurance coverage. As a result, the number of orthodontic treatment procedures are lower in these areas compared to developed countries, leading to slower market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the clear aligners market has been brutal, with manufacturing facilities shut down and product demand witnessing a drop worldwide. With the main focus of healthcare on finding a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, other areas had to take the backseat.

However, key players are focused on strengthening their distribution networks and supply chains and maintain operation continuity to restrain further revenue loss. Also, with lockdown being lifted up across countries, the global industry is anticipated to remain strong throughout the analysis period.

Market Segmentation

The major product types covered are hard type, medium type, and soft type. The soft clear aligners are popular among teenagers and have taken the lead in the global market.

The age groups considered in the report are adult as well as teenager. The adult age group is the leading category and could reach USD 2996.59 Mn by 2027-end. On the other hand, the teenager segment will grow at the fastest pace of 21.90% from 2020 to 2027.

Direct sales as well as distributor are the top end-users. Direct sales from of distribution channels attained the highest share of 78% in 2017 and will be reaching USD 3185.47million by 2027-end. The direct sales segment shall also capture a strong CAGR of 21.28% in the following years.

Regional Analysis:

America is all set to be the leading market for clear aligners during the evaluation period, thanks to the significant momentum at which the aesthetic dentistry segment is growing in the region. The wide range of specialized services available in Canada and the US along with large-scale funds allocated for healthcare also foster business growth in the region. Escalating use of the latest technologies by the medical sector happens to be another growth booster. America houses an extensive number of reputed manufacturers that expend significantly on R&D, which works in favor of the regional market for clear aligners. Other encouraging factors are the rising knowledge among the mass about dental hygiene, willingness to get treatment for teeth misalignment, and emerging beauty trends across the region.

Asia Pacific is brimming with attractive opportunities, backed by the presence of fast-developing countries like Japan and India. Therefore, it is projected that the APAC market can capture the fastest CAGR between 2020 and 2027. Rise in technical innovations in healthcare along with the improving economic standards of the region add to the demand for clear aligners.

