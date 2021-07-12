ConnectWise Names Regina Marrow as New Chief Information Officer

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), has announced the appointment of Regina Marrow as chief information officer (CIO). In her new role, Marrow will oversee the company’s global business and financial systems teams and initiatives to deliver modern platforms to support and enable company growth and to improve the partner experience.



Prior to ConnectWise, Marrow held technology and transformation executive roles at companies such as Ernst & Young, LLP and Gerdau. During her time at Ernst & Young she led a number of client-driven technology initiatives, including leading a team of more than 300 people to develop and deliver client technology and support needs as a result of the global pandemic. As Executive Director of Information Technology for Gerdau, she oversaw the North America region. She also served in other senior IT leadership roles at Gerdau, and was a process consultant for Accenture.

“Regina’s vast experience in various challenging IT transformation roles has already led to valuable contributions to the company and to our executive leadership team,” said ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee. “She is very accomplished in bolstering companies upward to the next level of success, and we look forward to the positive impact she’ll have on our colleagues and our partners in her role.”

Marrow will be responsible for the company’s business and financial systems, including the strategic transformation of the technologies to support these processes, which is currently underway. This long-term focus on ConnectWise business and financial systems helps support the company’s focus on partner success by becoming more operationally efficient.

"ConnectWise is rapidly growing, and that means the needs of our business, and how we support our partners, is changing,” said Marrow. “To that end, my goal is to help transform our IT, business and financial systems to allow that growth to continue while helping our global teams become more efficient so they can be laser-focused on driving partner success.”

Marrow holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from The University of Central Florida and is a recognized Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). Marrow also has certifications in Change and Risk Management and is a board member of the local Boys & Girls Club of Tampa Bay.

