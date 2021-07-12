Austin’s Nine Banded Whiskey Unveils Award-Winning Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin-based award-winning bourbon company Nine Banded Whiskey today unveils its Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon, a new expression of the brand’s popular Wheated Bourbon boasting rich, complex flavors. Available in Texas now, the product is already garnering high praise as the only Texas wheated bourbon to be awarded Double Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition.



Nine Banded’s Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon was crafted from a blend of corn, wheat, and malted barley, brought to life with the perfect touch of limestone-filtered water from the Texas Hill Country. With a mashbill comprising 51% corn, 45% wheat and 4% malted barley, Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon is 115 proof and features aromas of honey, melon, dark cherry and walnuts. The high wheat content makes for an exceptionally smooth whiskey that belies its Texas-sized punch, carrying notes of graham crackers, pecans, and brown sugar on the palate.

“Knowing cask strength bourbon is a sought-after choice among whiskey fans, we set out to release an expression of our Wheated Bourbon that brought to life the unique flavors of the liquid straight from the cask,” said Elena Garcia Slaton, Vice President of Marketing at Nine Banded. “Nine Banded’s Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon uses just a dash of our soft Texas water to control the proof and open up the rich aromas. It’s an exciting edition to our core range and we can’t wait for people to experience it for themselves.”

Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon joins Nine Banded’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey in its signature portfolio and is available now in participating retail stores, restaurants and bars across Texas, with further distribution coming later in the year.

About Nine Banded Whiskey

Founded in 2016, Nine Banded Whiskey is an Austin-based award-winning bourbon company on a mission to make damn good whiskey while embodying Austin’s rich and historic lifestyle. The brand’s name pays tribute to the nine-banded armadillo, the state mammal of Texas and a symbol of the independent and creative spirit of our home and our people. Nine Banded’s core portfolio includes its Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey, and the newly released award-winning Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon. Stay connected with Nine Banded on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube . For more information about Nine Banded Whiskey visit ninebandedwhiskey.com .

