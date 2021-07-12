CNL FINANCIAL GROUP PARTNERS WITH iCAPITAL NETWORK® TO ENHANCE ACCESS TO ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS

Orlando, Fla., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNL Financial Group, a leading provider of alternative investments, and iCapital Network1, the leading global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, have formed a partnership in which iCapital will provide investment diligence and a customized technology platform to support CNL’s investments’ distribution and servicing capabilities. CNL Strategic Capital will be available on the platform.

iCapital’s technology will provide CNL with a seamless end-to-end alternative investing solution to support financial professionals and their clients by automating subscriptions, administration, document management and reporting. This will help financial professionals ease operational burdens, improve the user experience and empower them to provide the highest level of service to their clients.

“CNL has a long history of helping financial professionals meet the needs of their clients, both through our innovative alternative investment offerings, but also with the tools and materials we provide,” said Chirag Bhavsar, co-CEO of CNL Financial Group. “This partnership with iCapital is the logical next step in continuing to support and empower financial professionals to provide their clients with the best investor experience possible.”

“Financial professionals are actively seeking alternative investments for client portfolios, especially amid the current market and economic environment,” said Dan Vene, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Head of Client Solutions at iCapital Network. “Integration and automation are key when it comes to easing this investment process for financial professionals and their clients. We are thrilled to partner with CNL on a shared mission to accommodate this demand and allow financial professionals to seamlessly incorporate CNL’s products into their investment menu.”

About CNL Financial Group

CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com.

About iCapital Network

Founded in 2013 in NYC, iCapital Network is the leading global financial technology company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. It has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions. Wealth management firms use iCapital’s solutions to provide clients with quality funds at lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital’s technology to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. Additionally, the iCapital ‘flagship’ platform offers financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and other alternative investments to help meet their investing needs for return and diversification. iCapital’s research and diligence team offers robust analysis alongside the firm’s extensive suite of advisor education, compliance, portfolio management, and portfolio analytics tools and services. iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020. As of May 31, 2021, iCapital Network has approximately 450 employees and services $75 billion in global client assets across more than 750 funds. Headquartered in NYC, it also has offices in Zurich, London, Lisbon and Hong Kong.

For additional information, please visit iCapital Network’s website at www.icapitalnetwork.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork

