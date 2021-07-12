BOCA RATON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walmart.com now carries Innerme’s organic plant-based sports nutrition food.

American consumers, who increasingly are searching for organic and plant-based products, will have a choice of Innerme’s Iso Energy Drink, Protein Mix, and Energy Bars.

“We are excited that American consumers will find our sports nutrition food on Walmart.com, one of the world’s leading retailers,” said Dirk Baelus, founder and CEO of Innerme, the Belgium-based sports, health, and wellness company. "We packed our organic and plant-based sports nutrition food with no chemicals and additives.

“There is nothing better or healthier than our 100 percent natural and plant-based food,” Baelus added.

Innerme does not use refined sugar, colorants, artificial substances, preservatives, animal products, or genetically modified ingredients. The products are lactose-free and low in gluten.

“We only used pure, powerful, and organic ingredients,” he said.

During the past year of COVID-19, Americans’ interest in their health has increased, leading many of them to choose natural and organic products made from “real food.”

Baelus’ personal health journey began long before the pandemic when he was a pub owner who entered a triathlon 15 years ago.

Since that triathlon and 26 Ironman competitions later, Baelus closed his pub and founded a sports nutrition company to make the healthy vegetarian recipes that he created.

“I realized that the healthiest lifestyle was a vegetable-based diet and I wanted others to benefit from my experiences,” he added.

Now, Innerme, which was already popular in parts of Europe, has arrived in America.

Walmart.com carries the following Innerme sports nutrition products:

ISO Energy Drink for before, during, or after working out. ISO Energy Drink is a pure and natural sports drink for all ages. It is a healthy, organic thirst-quencher with high-quality ingredients, such as rice, agave, Celtic sea salt, and freeze-dried fruit. Plus, the drink provides a high dose of vitamin C from rosehip and acerola.

Protein Mix Cacao for after workout recovery. The Innerme Protein Mix is a vegetable-based, protein-rich food that can build muscles and help you recover after exercising. It provides all the essential amino acids you need. The mix is not only easy to digest, but it also has a delicious, natural taste.

Energy Bars for before, during, after working out, or as a snack. This apple-cinnamon-flavored bar is delicious and easy to digest and provides fast and long-lasting energy. It is 100 percent natural and 100 percent vegan without refined sugar. The ingredients include rice syrup, puffed rice, sesame seed, rice protein, pea protein, apple, cinnamon, and sea salt. It may contain traces of gluten and nuts.

“Fifteen years ago, I was a pioneer in plant-based meals,” Baelus said. “Now, the rest of the world is catching up to me.”

To purchase Innerme products, visit walmart.com.

