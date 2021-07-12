ICMA-RC is now MissionSquare Retirement

Washington, D.C., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerly ICMA-RC, the company announced today its rebrand to MissionSquare Retirement—a move designed to further reflect its mission to help public employees achieve a more secure and confident financial future through retirement plans, investment options, and personalized service and advice.

For nearly 50 years, the company has supported state and local government employees in achieving their retirement goals. It continues supporting the retirement and financial planning needs of all public employees, including those in government, education, health care, and not-for-profit.

As a part of the rebrand, MissionSquare has rolled out several new initiatives designed to provide retirement plan sponsors and participants with elevated and personalized engagement experiences. Select enhancements include the following:

New Financial Wellness Center: The center features more than100 interactive videos, calculators, articles, charts, and tutorials for participants at any career stage. Personalized content is focused on individual finance objectives such as retirement savings, college tuition planning, debt management, emergency savings, and more.

MissionSquare Research Institute: MissionSquare's new research and thought leadership entity (formerly the Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC, or SLGE) will continue to offer in-depth, industry-related research and insights into activities, trends, and advancements in public service organizations and the unique needs of their workforce.

Expanded community and advocacy initiatives: These include the company's Memorial Scholarship Fund that honors employees in government, education, health care, and not-for-profit who lost their lives in service to their communities.

Advanced investment products and tools: Guided Pathways® Advisory Services provides a more personalized, intuitive, and user-friendly digital experience that considers participants' MissionSquare account and other sources of retirement income such as Social Security and pension benefits. For additional information on our Guided Pathways Advisory Services, please refer to our Form ADV Part 2A Brochure.

Improved digital and mobile tools: These tools include a digital tool kit for easy, secure, and convenient access to financial resources and information, both online and via the mobile app.

"Our new name is a nod to our purpose-driven work and our commitment to ensuring the individuals who serve our communities every day can reach their financial goals with confidence," said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of MissionSquare Retirement. "This transition not only manifests the growth and evolution of our services, but it also demonstrates our commitment to reinvesting in our participants’ success and keeping their best interests at heart."

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a more secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $74 billion* in assets under management and administration, focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options and personalized guidance to more than 1.6 million plan participants. For nearly 50 years, our mission has been constant – to help those who serve reach their retirement goals with confidence.

For more information, visit www.icmarc.org/missionsquare-retirement, download MissionSquare Retirement’s mobile app (listed as ICMA-RC) from the App Store® and Google PlayTM , or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*As of June 30, 2021