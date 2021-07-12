New to The Street TV Begins Filming a 6-Part TV Series On Rritual Superfoods, Inc., 1st Airing Sunday, July 18, 2021

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street/ Newsmax business TV show announces filming of its 1st of 6 televised interviews on Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB: RRSFF) which airs this Sunday, July 18, 2021 on its national syndicate TV line-up on Newsmax TV .



Jane King, the TV show’s host, interviews Mr. David Kerbel, Chief Executive Officer at Rritual Superfoods, Inc. Talking together about the fundamental on-goings at Rritual, the New to The Street TV viewers, over the next 6 interviews, will become very familiar with this company’s plant-based consumer wellness brands .

"I’m excited to work with the highly professional experts at New to The Street, while they begin to market our Company through their national TV media network inclusive of Fox News , Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN , CNBC , Newsmax TV and other syndicate media networks. Rritual Superfoods, Inc. offers a range of plant-based superfood products to fit every lifestyle, and I look forward to explaining our business and these natural harvested products to the viewers. RRSFF welcomes this fantastic opportunity to be interviewed, giving me and my team the time to explain our wellness brands, Lion's Mane Focus, Reishi Relax, and Chaga Immune and new and exciting innovation, with our superfoods platform.

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV states, "We anticipate that the interviews about Rritual Superfoods, Inc. throughout the 6-part series will provide our syndicated television audience an in-depth understanding of their plant-based wellness products. Their understanding of health consciencous consumers and their growing product-lines will educate our TV audience. I am excited to have Rritual Superfoods, Inc. on our syndicated TV series.”

Tune-in this Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 10-11 AM ET, for the first interview on New to The Street / Newsmax with Mr. David Kerbel, CEO at Rritual Superfoods, Inc. and with TV host Jane King on Newsmax TV . Subsequent broadcast of the interview can be viewed on the Fox Business Network on both Monday July 19, 2021 and Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT; date and time on Bloomberg TV and other syndicated network interviews “To Be Announced.”

ABOUT Rritual Superfoods, Inc.

Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB: RRSFF) is a plant-based consumer wellness brand based out of Vancouver, B.C., dedicated to creating simple, pure, yet effective plant-based health products that are mindfully designed to also facilitate the practice of daily self-care, so that the health of the whole body, mind & spirit is supported. Backed by a leading team of scientists, doctors, nutritionists, and experts across the wellness space, Rritual has entered the market with their flagship collection of certified organic Mushroom and Adaptogen Elixir Mix powders, offering products in the top three need-state health categories: Lion's Mane Focus, Reishi Relax, and Chaga Immune - https://rritual.com/

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/078f96b3-ca22-43ec-b5f4-6e1c3c2f0c18