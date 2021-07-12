Bone Densitometer Market Global Sales are Expected to Grow Steadily to Reach US$ 1.75 billion by 2031

PUNE, India, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bone Densitometer Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



Bone densitometer market size was estimated to be US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1.75 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.3%. The devices like bone densitometers are utilized broadly for discrete purposes. Central bone densitometers are utilized to gauge bone thickness of the bones in the hip, spine, along with various bones in the human body. Periphery bone densitometry devices are utilized to quantify bone thickness in the lower arm, wrist, finger, or heel.

A DEXA gadget might be utilized for both, central along with periphery Bone Mineral Density (BMD) determination. Ultrasound estimations are normally performed at heelbone areas of the human body and are not utilized for the hip and spine. Different advanced methods for estimating bone thickness incorporate DXL, radiofrequency echographic multi spectrometry, Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT), and pencil beam innovation.

As per the National Institutes of Health Osteoporosis and Related Bone Diseases, unhealthy lifestyle choices associated disorders, that incorporate sedentary way of life, liquor misuse, and smoking are significant causes that elevate this condition in the male populace. The previously mentioned factors represent a clinical urgency to control the developing pervasiveness of osteoporosis, subsequently stimulating the utilization pace of bone densitometers for early and prompt analysis.

Growth driving factors of Global Bone Densitometer Market

The significant aspects altering development in the worldwide bone densitometer market are the developing geriatric populace and an increment in the commonness of osteoporosis.

The increment in the occurrence of this problem would prompt an appeal for treatment, thus, would drive the improvement of bone densitometers market during 2021-2031. Accordingly, the developing geriatric populace is one of the critical aspects for bone densitometer market evolution. The populace aged 50 and above is increasing at an exceptional rate. The developing geriatric populace has more possibilities and instances of disorders to happen. Notwithstanding, dangers and restrictions related with bone densitometers and significant expense of bone densitometer gadgets are the fundamental point blocking the bone densitometer market development as per speculation.

This industry is postulated to display competition during the speculation period, resulting from the rising number of cooperative strategy implementation between the decisive players to get an upper hand over other players in the marketplace.

For example, in August 2014, Hologic, Inc. acquired administrative endorsement in Canada for skyline DXA platform with improved specialized abilities and process efficiencies. This item was launched for improved bone mapping, picture quality, and accuracy and consistency, which was accomplished through incorporated high goal multielement and ceramic detector arrangement.

The leading market segments of Global Bone Densitometer Market

Clinics held a significant share of the end-client segment during 2020, which can be credited to the perpetual admissions and high patient volume. Furthermore, the presence of refined system with high productivity in analytic methods namely bone densitometers, in this way adding to a higher share of emergency clinics.

The expanding tendency of government medical care associations to add progressed demonstrative instruments to the setup, that produce fast outcomes, additionally turns out as one of the key factors responsible for the significant share of the segment. Besides, in the current situation, medical clinics progressively utilize completely computerized models having the capacity to evaluate this condition at initial phases. These factors in total are expected to create a positive effect on the segment development in the coming years.

The bone densitometer market in North America is postulated to hold the biggest share by 2031 because of potential outcomes of expanded utilization of bone densitometers. The North America bone densitometer market demonstrates 41.3% share. Quick advancement in the field of bone mineral thickness testing has driven the improvement of cutting-edge densitometers that utilize less radiation in North America, which would prompt market development all through the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Also, the deluge in world population and positive financial assistance available in the province would additionally drive the development of bone densitometers market in North America. Then again, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the quickest developing region for the bone densitometer market during 2021-2031.

The development of this market is enhanced by the development sought after for refined densitometry gadgets, an enormous number of medical services changes post corona virus outbreak, a high predominance of osteoporosis and other bone problems, along with decisive players being fixated on betterment of devices for next few years.

The key players of the Global Bone Densitometer Market are:

Ampall Co. Ltd., BeamMed Ltd., Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Echolight S.P.A, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Medonica Co. Ltd., Scanflex Healthcare AB, Swissray Global Healthcare Holding Ltd., and others.

Global Bone Densitometer Market Key Segments:

Based on application Type

Central scan

Peripheral scan

Others



Based on End user Type

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Based on technology Type

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

Ultrasound

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America





