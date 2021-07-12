Sompo International launches the Sompo Women in Insurance Management (SWIM) program to Help Women Better Prepare for Careers in Insurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a global, Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the launch of its Sompo Women in Insurance Management (SWIM) program which aims to better prepare young women to assume future leadership roles at Sompo International. The initial program will begin in the United States in collaboration with High Point University located in High Point, North Carolina with a goal to ultimately expand the program and approach to additional universities in the U.S. and internationally.



Chris Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo International Commercial P&C said, “Navigating the strong currents of the global insurance industry takes diligent preparation, rigorous training, superior technical skills, courage and resilience. As we build upon and accelerate our long-term inclusive diversity strategy, we’re thrilled to be able to offer women from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to receive the education, exposure and experience that will help them lead and succeed in the dynamic and growing workforce environment at Sompo International.”

The 4-year program includes:

financial support in the form of an annual scholarship,

a paid internship at Sompo International after their third year,

a dedicated Sompo International business advocate/coach,

access to Sompo International leadership in a classroom setting, and

the expectation of joining the Sompo International Undergraduate Training program following graduation and successful completion of the program.



Christopher Dudley, Senior Vice President for Development at High Point University commented, “As the Premier Life Skills University, we’re delighted to partner with Sompo International on the launch of its SWIM program. Employers from across the nation consistently report that new hires don’t work out for reasons such as coachability and adaptability rather than a lack of technical competence. High Point University is committed to preparing our students with critical life skills that allow them to excel in the areas that matter most in the marketplace and beyond. The SWIM program will provide the practical experience and opportunity that helps us deliver on that commitment.”

Brian Goshen, Chief Administrative Officer at Sompo International added, “At Sompo International we recognize that our success is derived directly from our people. To support our goal of becoming a Top 10 P&C (re)insurer we invest in building our talent pipeline and in our employees. We expect that upon graduation, successful participants in the SWIM program will join the many extremely talented young professionals that have completed our Undergraduate Training program since its inception in 2014. We created the SWIM program with the vision of helping female students create a career path that prepares them to succeed not only as leaders at Sompo International and in the insurance industry, but also in life.”

Mr. Goshen added, “The SWIM program’s focus on inclusive leadership is driven by Sompo International’s strong belief that inclusive leadership is required for organizations to innovate, grow and outperform – frankly, it is the right thing to do.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com .

About High Point University

At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.

