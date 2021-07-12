SaveBritney – To Be Listed On Uniswap

GENEVA, Switzerland, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new crypto token called SaveBritney (based on ERC20) is launching soon, promising to help Britney financially, but more importantly, to raise awareness. Meanwhile, SaveBritney team is proud to announce its listing on Uniswap.



The past history of SaveBritney

SaveBritney for Britney Spears (39), she has been under a conservatorship supervised by her father, Jamie Spears for more than 13 years now.

The Crypto Community Join Hands

The creators of the SaveBritney token have already reached out to high-profile celebrities, TikTok stars, and personal friends of the pop star, in an effort to create awareness about this.

Where is it going to launch?

The token will be launched in the following days on Uniswap.org, and is already in talks with other major Centralized Exchanges.

How will the token help?

11% of the trade volume will be used to support the cause – 7% will be used to support the marketing and exposure of the token, which will raise more awareness to the case and keep it on the agenda, and the other 3% will be funded personally to Britney.

1% of each transaction will be shared between all the holders to further reward them.

About SaveBritney

We are a strong team based mainly in Europe, providing Crypto solutions since 2012.

We've united together to create a community project with a single purpose in mind - Save Britney and give her the life that she deserves.

Media Contact -

Website: https://SaveBritney.io, https://Britney.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ETHSaveBritney

Telegram: https://t.me/SaveBritney

Company: SaveBritney

Email: Contact@Britney.net