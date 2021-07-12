Beaver First Nation Launches Progressive New Mobile Communications App

HIGH LEVEL, Alberta, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a progressive First Nation wanting to provide support and services to their members, regardless of their location, Beaver First Nation is proud to announce the launch of their new mobile application. Enabling Band Administration to instantly connect with its membership, the app will be instrumental in the distribution of vital community information, including updates about COVID-19 safety procedures and vaccinations.



Developed in partnership with Aivia Design and Technology Engineering , the app will be capable of sending news, events, documents, fillable forms, surveys and more, all via push notifications sent directly to members’ phones.

Chief Gary Kipling spoke to the necessity of expanding communications with Beaver First Nation’s membership, stating “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a major test of our existing communications system’s ability to get vital information about protocols, vaccines, important announcements, and infection numbers out to our community. Being able to send an instant notification directly to our members’ devices at any time - day or night - is a significant step up in terms of accessibility of information to our membership.”

Beaver First Nation’s new mobile app is available for free download now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Media Contact:

Beaver First Nation Communications

Box 270

High Level, AB

T0H 1Z0

780 927 3544

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d17fab-a8e1-4a1f-9d0e-0f0d8a5ac77f