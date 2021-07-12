Disruptive Platform Special Security Services Launches Intuitive Security Scheduler

GLENDALE, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of the need for on-demand security services, Special Security Services (SSS) has modernized the private security industry by creating a platform where individuals and businesses can hire private security in a matter of minutes. This advancement gives anyone instant access to private security services with an easy-to-use scheduler that makes booking private security as easy as calling an Uber.



For over twenty years, SSS has provided security personnel to individuals, businesses, and residential properties in California. They offer personal bodyguards, residential protection services, and temp services such as crowd control or campus security.

In the past, when personal security was needed, the individual or business had to call for the service, work out a schedule, get an estimate, and then send a payment. The process was long and tedious.

SSS believes that the private security industry should embrace technology and have created a platform where you can order protection services, schedule a date and pay for these services in a matter of minutes.

Using Special Security Services, you can order the following types of security:

Armed Guard Services

Unarmed Guard Services

Personal Bodyguard Services

Residential Security

Commercial Security

Temporary Security

If you need immediate access to private security services, you are encouraged to use the new Special Security Services website at specialsecurityservices.com.

About Special Security Services:

Special Security Service lets you hire armed or unarmed security guards whenever you need at affordable rates. Special Security Service has offices all over California and their security guards are well trained, licensed and insured, alert, professional, responsible, and prepared professionals. Armed and Unarmed Vetted Guards available on-demand 24/7/365.