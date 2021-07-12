Healthy Snacks Market Size Worth USD 108 Billion by 2027 at 4.0% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Snack Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Healthy Snack Market Information by Claim, Product Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to garner USD 108 Billion by 2027 at 4.0% CAGR.

Market Scope:

The healthy snack market is estimated to see considerable growth globally as individuals are becoming increasingly health-conscious. As a result, the participants in the market are likely to adapt their strategies to maximize growth prospects. Recently, Multivac has introduced the F 286 thermoforming packing machine that can yield vacuum and modified atmosphere wrapping (MAP) packs for snack products. The novel machine has been intended to encounter the present need for snack packs such as small sausages or tofu and roasted or dried meats, which are chiefly prevalent in Asia. Termed as an ideal key for smaller and medium-sized companies, the F 286 can yield packs and pouches made from plastic or aluminum films, with the latter extending longer shelf life.

Primary Growth Boosters:

Consumers are increasingly more inclined toward healthy eating habits as a result of growing health concerns tied to snacking, resulting in a boom in demand for healthy snacks. To attract customers, producers are launching various nutritious items such as roasted snacks, gluten-free, sugar-free, and whole-grain products; this will enable the market for healthy snacks to grow in the upcoming period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Major Vendors in the Global Healthy Snacks Market are:

General Mills Inc (US)

Bel Brands (US)

Medifast, Inc (US)

Mondelez International Inc (US)

Dole Food Company Inc (US)

Sun-Maid (US)

No Limit, LLC (US)

L T Foods (India)

Danone (France)

Market Restraints:

The market is likely to be obstructed since many individuals are still not understanding the benefits of healthy snacks.

COVID-19 Analysis

The spread of the COVID contagion has added to the development of the demand for healthy snacks, as individuals became more focused on eating healthy food items. The increased use of online channels to bulk purchase groceries and snack options in the pandemic-induced lockdowns is estimated to further promote healthy snack demand. The improved supply chain movement is estimated to further ensure the development of the healthy snack market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The savory snacks segment is projected to dominate the healthy snacks market in the product type segment due to the extensive product range and approval of savory snack items among customers. The sugar-free segment is anticipated to govern the healthy snacks market in the claim segment due to the elevated demand for healthier and low-calorie foods.

The pouches segment holds the major market share in the packaging segment due to the minimal manufacturing charge of pouches.

The store-based segment is likely to control the global healthy snack market in the distribution channel due to the consumer awareness operations, product commercials, and a robust customer base of supermarkets and convenience stores.

Regional Analysis:

The North American regional market for healthy snacks is anticipated to hold a prime share of the worldwide healthy snack market due to the incidence of key companies in the region and constant product introductions to increase their market share. Recently, Strings & Things, a part of Kerry Group, recently stated the promotion of Frollies, a new fruit smoothie on a stick. The innovative product, a stimulating development to Strings & Things' previously successful Yollies range, will be offered in Tesco from 7th July with additional rollout through convenience, grocery, and wholesale next month. The playability of the produce is set to stimulate kids at the same time as the natural fruit fillings cater to parents call for improved kids snacking potentials. Over the last year, health and immunity have become a compelling force behind buying behavior for parents.

The healthy snacks market in the European region is estimated to be the second main due to boosted accessibility of products via convenience channels and the consumer's inclination for healthier food options. The Asia-Pacific regional market is the fastest increasing region due to technological expansion in food handling in the region and altering the food fondness of consumers. For instance, Slim Secrets, an Australian healthy snacking firm, has captured a listing for its protein bar variety in Carrefour superstores throughout Dubai as part of its Middle East development. According to the corporation, there was a rising trend for healthy snacks such as protein bars in the Middle East, mainly driven by the expatriates and global society in UAE. The tendency was already realized in places like Europe, Australia, and North America over the preceding 15 years, but only about eight years ago when Slim Secrets saw a call for such products and distributed there with the assistance of a consolidator. The company is now working directly with suppliers and has succeeded in supplying 10 SKUs from its protein bar variety in retail titan Carrefour.

