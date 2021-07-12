One out of more than 40 applicants selected as the recipient of the first Richard Rawle Memorial

Provo, UT, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check City received over 40 applications for their newly founded, Richard Rawle Memorial Scholarship of $1,000. After reviewing the submitted essays, referral letters, and university information Angelina Xu, a student at MIT is awarded the scholarship for their exceptional endeavors in elevating their community through volunteer work and service.

The Richard Rawle Memorial Scholarship is named after Richard Rawle, the father of Check City CEO Tracy Rawle. Richard was a man who believed deeply in the value of higher education and was known for his dedication to family, friends, and the community. The Rawle family is excited to live as Richard did and help strengthen the community,

The Rawle family believes that education is essential for making communities thrive. With the Richard Rawle Memorial Scholarship, students can finance their education while supporting and elevating their communities.

The Ricard Rawle Memorial Scholarship committee will be accepting applications again in January of 2022. The deadline for the next scholarship award is June 1, 2022. The recipient will be announced on June 14, 2022. Applicants must be attending an accredited university or college in the U.S. and must be full-time students with a GPA of at least 2.5. All students are encouraged to apply regardless of their major.

Check City was founded in 1986 when the first Check City store opened in Virginia. After 30 plus years of serving our customers' financial needs, Check City has grown into a large and loving financial community with over 70 locations nationwide.

###