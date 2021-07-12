AMEPAY launches NFT Marketplace for its users

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The success of AMEPAY in cryptocurrency has given the confidence to foray into NFT markets. AMEPAY NFT marketplace is live now. The Non-Fungible Token is a digital asset that represents artworks. Digital artworks include images, photography, gif, audios, videos, graffiti arts etc., much like art is seen as a value-holding investment.



To address the commonly faced issues (inappropriate royalty and plagiarism), AMEPAY has ventured into NFT. AMEPAY NFT can be bought through AME & ETH.

AMEPAY is backed by AMEPOS , a cloud based point of sale solution designed to address time management in restaurants and retails. The cloud based solution provides real time data which helps the user to manage inventory, sales and purchase efficiently. The customers can pay using AME tokens in the AMEPOS to buy products. Currently, serving 2500 + global clients, AMEPOS is committed to increase the customer base to 10,000 in the next quarter. As a step towards consistency, and attribution towards Law of demand, we have decided to spend 20% of the QOQ Profits of the Subscriptions of AMEPOS to Buyback AME tokens and Burn them

For live demo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beUSMwyJ-jg&t=18s

The AME tokens circulation has been designed in such a way that the demand of the tokens rise in due course of time. AMEPAY is listed in top exchanges (Gate.io, Bkex, Bithumb global, XT.com, MEXC) within a short period of time. We will announce the listing of AMEPAY in another reputed exchange very shortly.

AMEPAY has “Staking options” which no other cryptocurrency is ready to provide. Currently, we are running “Season 2” of staking after a successful “Season 1” stint. What we offer: Stake for 12 months and get 100% annualized returns.

AMEPAY wallet allows storing, exchanging and withdrawing coins. You will also have access to transaction consultations. All transactions are recorded on the blockchain and you will always be able to access your transfer history.

AMEPAY has various other products which are currently in demand. It includes AMEPAY game studio, AmeQRmenu, inboxbus.com, POPIMED and AME conference. With a series of products set to launch, we have a strong utility focussed cryptocurrency holding up the AMEPAY NFT.

Visit: https://amepay.io/

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amepay.wallet

NFT Marketplace: https://nft.amepay.io/

