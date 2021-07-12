The International Business Brokers Association recognizes local Business Broker in the Boston area

DANVERS, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized the following Boston business brokers from the Transworld Business Advisors of North Boston office for their outstanding performance in 2020 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program. Each has demonstrated the hard work and determination of a successful business broker despite the difficulties encountered by business owners in 2020.



Paul Corrigan CBI, CVA – Outstanding Producer Award

– Outstanding Producer Award Jennifer Fox – Outstanding Producer Award

– Outstanding Producer Award Aaron Fox – Chairman’s Circle Award & Deal Maker Award



“Business Brokers support the health of small businesses and communities worldwide, and these award recipients are among our industry’s best,” stated IBBA Executive Director, Kylene Golubski. “2020 presented many unique challenges, yet these individuals rose to the occasion and delivered impressive results.”

“I am so proud of our team’s incredible accomplishments to be recognized by IBBA. We all put in an unbelievable effort to overcome obstacles created by the pandemic and came together to cooperatively put together a fantastic roster of good deals for good people,” said Jennifer Fox, President of Transworld Business Advisors of North Boston.

More information about these Boston business brokers and Transworld Business Advisors of North Boston can be found at http://www.tworldma.com or by contacting northboston@tworldma.com or (855) 652-8922.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 1,600 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs, and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more visit www.ibba.org.

About Transworld Business Advisors of North Boston

Transworld Business Advisors is the world leader in the marketing and sales of businesses, franchises, and commercial real estate. Whether you represent an acquisition-minded corporation or are personally interested in owning your own company, Transworld Business Advisors of North Boston offers professional services that successfully bring buyers and sellers together.

Transworld Business Advisors of North Boston

153 Andover Street, Suite 102, Danvers, MA 01923

(855) 652-8922