AMA : Stabilization period announcement

Rennes, July 10 2021 – AMA CORPORATION PLC has received notification from Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (“ Crédit Agricole CIB ”), that Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2.(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) in the context of the registration to trading on Euronext Growth market in Paris of the following shares:

Issuer : AMA CORPORATION PLC Securities : Ordinary shares with a nominal value per share of 0.125 pound sterling (ISIN: GB00BNKGZC51) Offering Size: 5,457,390 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer Price: 6.60 euros per ordinary share Market : Euronext Growth Paris Stabilization Agent: Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization measures, AMA CORPORATION PLC, on the basis of the information disclosed by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as stabilization agent.

Execution Date Intermediary Buy/ Sell/ Transfer Number of shares Average transaction Price (in euros) Lowest price/Highest price (in euros) Aggregate amount (in euros) Stabilization trading venue 2-Jul-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 25,617 6.60 6.60 / 6.60 169,072.20 Euronext Growth Paris 5-Jul-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 84,130 6.60 6.60 / 6.60 555,258.00 Euronext Growth Paris 6-Jul-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 1,613 6.60 6.60 / 6.60 10,645.80 Euronext Growth Paris 7-Jul-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 3,292 6.60 6.60 / 6.60 21,727.20 Euronext Growth Paris 8-Jul-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 14,746 6.60 6.60 / 6.60 97,323.60 Euronext Growth Paris 9-Jul-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 702 6.60 6.60 / 6.60 4,633.20 Euronext Growth Paris

This press release is issued also on behalf of Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank according to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About AMA

Whereas most collaborative working tools quickly reach their limits once outside the office space, AMA allows experts to work remotely with frontline workers using a secure software platform associated with video tools perfectly tailored to each business.

With nearly seven years’ experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA helps industry and service providers of all sizes, as well as medical establishments, to accelerate their digital transformation. Deployed in more than 100 countries, AMA’s assisted reality platform, XpertEye, addresses a wide range of use cases such as remote diagnostics, inspection, planning and workflow management. Its unique solutions for remote interactive collaboration enable companies and institutions to increase productivity, speed up resolution times and maximise uptime.

AMA is a fast-growing company with offices in France, Germany, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and China (including Hong Kong). AMA has a global presence and works across all time zones to forge close relationships with its clients wherever they are. AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 – ALAMA). For more information, visit www.amaxperteye.com .

Disclaimer:

This press release does not, and shall not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering nor an offer to subscribe or intended to solicit interest in contemplation of an offer to the public.

No communication and no information in respect of this transaction or of AMA Corporation PLC may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or an approval is required. No steps have been (or will be) taken in any jurisdiction (other than France) where such steps would be required. The issuance, the subscription for or the purchase of AMA Corporation PLC’s shares may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. AMA Corporation PLC assumes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council of 14 June 2017 (the “Prospectus Regulation”). The prospectus approved by the AMF is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and the company’s website dedicated to the IPO (www.amaxperteye.com).

The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not purport to be comprehensive and no person shall rely in any manner whatsoever on the information contained herein or its accuracy, precision or completeness. Any purchase of securities must be made solely based on the information contained in the prospectus approved by the AMF and published on the company’s and the AMF’s respective websites. Potential investors are invited to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the AMF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market.

France

In France, an offer of securities to the public may only be made pursuant to a prospectus approved by the AMF.

European Economic Area and United Kingdom

With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area, other than France, and the United Kingdom, (each, a “Relevant State”), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the shares requiring a publication of a prospectus in any Relevant State. Consequently, the securities cannot be offered and will not be offered in any Relevant State (other than France), (i) to qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, for any investor in a Relevant State, or pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as part of national law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”), for any investor in the United Kingdom, (ii) to fewer than 150 individuals or legal entities (other than qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation, as the case may be), or (iii) in accordance with the exemptions set out in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, or in the other case which does not require the publication by AMA Corporation PLC of a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation, the UK Prospectus Regulation and/or applicable regulation in these Relevant States.

United Kingdom

This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities to the public in the United Kingdom. The distribution of this press release is not made, and has not been approved, by an authorized person within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this press release is directed only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended and (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the persons mentioned under (i), (ii) and (iii) together “Relevant Persons”). The securities of AMA Corporation PLC are directed only at Relevant Persons and no invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire the securities of AMA Corporation PLC may be proposed or made other than with Relevant Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this document or any provision thereof. This press release is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

United States of America

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or are exempt from registration. The shares of AMA Corporation PLC have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and AMA Corporation PLC does not intend to make a public offer of its shares in the United States.

The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This press release may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Stabilization

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as Stabilization Agent, may, (but is not bound under any circumstances), until 30 July 2021 inclusive, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, in particular those of the Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament European Union and the Council and concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, to carry out stabilization operations in order to stabilize or support the price of AMA Corporation PLC's shares on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris. In accordance with Article 7 of Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of 8 March 2016, stabilization operations may not be carried out at a price higher than the Offer Price. Such interventions may affect the price of the shares and may result in the determination of a higher market price than would otherwise prevail. Even if stabilization operations were carried out, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank could, at any time, decide to discontinue such operations. The information will be provided to the competent market authorities and to the public in accordance with Article 6 of the abovementioned Regulation. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 8 of the abovementioned Regulation, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank may make overallotments in connection with the offer up to the number of shares covered by the over-allotment option, plus, if applicable, a number of shares representing 5% of the offer (excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future strategy of AMA Corporation PLC and the environment in which AMA Corporation PLC operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and detailed in Chapter 3 “Risk Factors” of the registration document.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and AMA Corporation PLC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AMA Corporation PLC. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements.

Information to distributors:

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended (“MiFID II”); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the “MiFID II Product Governance Requirements”), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any “manufacturer”(for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares offered in the Offering (the “Offered Shares”) have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Offered Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the “Target Market Assessment”). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Offered Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Offered Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Offered Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom.

The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment for any particular client of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Offered Shares.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Offered Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Finally, this press release may be drafted both in French and in English. The French version of this press release shall prevail over the English version in the event of a discrepancy.





