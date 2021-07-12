Evolve Treatment Centers for Teens Opens in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Treatment Centers is pleased to announce its expansion of mental health programs for teens with the opening of a new residential treatment center in Sacramento. Opening in July 2021, Evolve Arden Oaks Residential Treatment Center treats adolescents ages 12-17 who struggle with depression, anxiety, trauma, ADHD, self-harming behavior, suicidal ideation, or other mental health, substance use, or behavioral issues.



“As we approach a post-pandemic world, the teen suicide epidemic is still very much a raging public health crisis,” says Gauri Sanchez, LMFT, Clinical Program Director of Evolve Arden Oaks. “COVID-19 has exacerbated an already-dire situation. Loss – of social contact, of major milestones, of loved ones – has led to unprecedented rates of depression and self-harming behavior. On a countrywide level, these teens need immediate access to immersive, evidence-based residential treatment programs.”

At Evolve, teens receive round-the-clock treatment and 24/7 supervision while living onsite in a comfortable private home in the quiet, secluded Arden Oaks neighborhood of Sacramento. Licensed, qualified clinicians provide evidence-based treatment, including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) , Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) , Behavioral Activation, Seeking Safety , Relapse Prevention, and other data-driven modalities. Teens also participate in individual and family therapy, psychiatry, group therapy, psychoeducation, academics, 12-Step programs, and experiential therapies such as art therapy, music therapy, equine-assisted therapy, fitness, and hiking. Each teen receives an individualized recovery plan designed to meet their personal clinical needs.

At Evolve, client safety is paramount. Evolve meets or exceeds all safety standards required for residential treatment homes, utilizing strict line-of-sight policies, state-of-the-art monitoring technology, and 1:1 supervision as necessary. As essential healthcare facilities, Evolve’s homes also meet the COVID-19 regulations of the CDC and California Department of Public Health.

“Evolve’s commitment to clients, investment in staff, and adherence to the highest standard of ethics have allowed us to improve countless lives,” says Kelsey Schaefer, LMFT, Executive Growth Director at Evolve Treatment Centers. “In many cases, we’ve saved teens at very real risk. The communities we serve have come to value the work we do with teens, and we look forward to partnering together with healthcare providers, schools, and parents in Sacramento as we pursue our mission in helping struggling adolescents and families.”

In addition to its Sacramento location, Evolve has existing treatment centers across Northern California , including in Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Gilroy, and San Jose. In Southern California , Evolve has facilities throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. For more information about admissions, call (877) 455-7009.