HCTec Acquires Talon Healthy IT Services

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCTec, an award-winning, best-in-class IT services firm serving diverse health systems and healthcare provider organizations, today announced it has completed an acquisition of Talon Healthy IT Services, a managed IT solutions company with service centers in North Carolina and Wisconsin. The transaction accelerates HCTec’s growth and expands its managed services capabilities to better serve healthcare providers across the U.S.



“HCTec’s mission is to enhance the effectiveness of our healthcare provider clients and improve quality of experience for patients through innovative IT staffing, managed services, and deep EHR expertise,” said Bill Grana, CEO of HCTec. “We’re proud to welcome Talon into the HCTec family, opening up greater opportunities to provide expanded capabilities to our clients, with a special focus on patient-facing support services.”

Talon Healthy IT Services has offices in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Waukesha, Wisconsin and is an industry leader in managed IT helpdesk services, regularly rated by independent research organization KLAS as a top performer in help desk services for clinicians, IT resources, and patients. In the KLAS 2021 Application Management & Help Desk Services report, Talon was rated as the top performer within the category of firms specializing in help desk services, with an overall performance score of 97.8 on a 100-point scale.

“Joining HCTec gives our clients access to an even greater portfolio of best-in-class healthcare IT services,” said Mike Linville, President and CEO of Talon Healthy IT Services. “HCTec and Talon have long been leaders in health IT services, helping to shape the future of healthcare. We look forward to joining the team and bringing together our industry-leading knowledge, best practices, and service capabilities to more healthcare providers across the country.”

“The future of healthcare is technology, and everyone from clinicians to hospital administrators to patients will see their routines and processes impacted by new developments and advancements,” Grana added. “New technology will always require support, training, and optimization for success. HCTec has been a pioneer in this industry, and adding Talon’s expertise furthers our goal of shaping the future of healthcare IT.”

HCTec’s acquisition of Talon marks the company’s continued expansion as a top healthcare IT services provider. The move adds Talon’s 90 team members to HCTec’s current network of approximately 500 employees across the U.S.

About HCTec

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, HCTec provides award-winning, best-in-class IT services to more than 1,500 academic medical centers, health systems, community hospitals, critical access hospitals, and other healthcare provider organizations across the nation. Our highly qualified teams offer HIT expertise across the full range of clinical and business applications, as well as data, security, and other technical services. With more than 500 team members and decades of combined healthcare experience, HCTec is highly KLAS-rated, providing healthcare IT staffing, managed services solutions, and EHR services. For more information, visit www.hctec.com.

About Talon Healthy IT Services

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC Talon provides best in class managed services to primarily healthcare clients across many states in the US. Its services are supported by two fully redundant call center facilities in the eastern, (Winston-Salem, NC) and central time zones, (Waukesha WI). The organization is comprised of 90 specialized employees who deliver best-in-class solutions represented in our recent KLAS score of 97.8, the highest ever awarded in the industry. Our collaborative approach is a logical addition to any organization contemplating managed service solutions for their organization.

