Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Wins Comparably Award for Best CEO for Women

Oakland, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it has won the Best CEO for Women award from Comparably, the workplace monitoring site that measures anonymous employee feedback, ratings and reviews.

“Women provide a critical and necessary perspective in business,” said David Grace, president at Deem. “By ensuring we have gender diversity in leadership roles and throughout the company, we make our culture, products, and business better. Our executive team reflects that mindset and helps make Deem the best place to work for all of our employees.”

Christina Woronchak, CRO at Deem and recently acknowledged by GBTA as a one of the Top 50 Women in Travel, added, “Women have been working hard to rise through the ranks in the corporate world, but it takes active participation from executive leadership to ensure a company values and rewards contributions from women employees. We appreciate that our team sees our ongoing efforts to support women’s roles throughout Deem.”

Deem’s corporate travel software platform, Etta, is a mobile-first business travel booking and management platform that is changing how the industry thinks about corporate travel and expense. With an intuitive, consumer-like user experience enhanced by beautiful visuals, accessible design, and the award-winning Travel SafetyCheck solution, Etta empowers travel managers and finance teams to control costs and provide proactive duty of care to travelers.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

