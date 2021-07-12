Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Hudson Envelope and JAM Paper & Envelope Data Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces investigating claims on behalf of customers of Hudson Envelope and JAM Paper & Envelope who used a credit or debit card to make purchases at jampaper.com between June 25, 2020 and January 11, 2021.



Hudson/JAM has reported that people who made purchases on their website during that time may have had their credit or debit card information stolen.

If you made a purchase from Hudson Envelope and/or JAM Paper & Envelope and have incurred fraudulent charges, it is possible that your name and credit card or banking information were compromised and are being offered for sale on the dark web.

