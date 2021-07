CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LISLE, Ill., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release earnings for the second quarter 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.



A conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 800-309-1256 (323-347-3622, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 960176.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 through 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 6658189.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com