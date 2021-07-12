English French

Paris, July 12th, 2021

Termination of liquidity contract

Following BPCE’s announcement on July 8th, 2021 of the acquisition of more than 90% of the share capital and voting rights of Natixis as part of its simplified tender offer which will enable the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure for Natixis shares, Natixis terminated the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF on June 27th, 2018 and amended on March 18th, 2019. This termination took effect on July 9th, 2021.

At the start of the intervention (July 2nd, 2018), the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

- securities: 2 348 478 Natixis shares;

- cash: 25 390 239,39 euros.

On the termination date, the following assets were booked in the liquidity account:

- securities: 2 362 187 Natixis shares;

- cash: 13 912 059,97 euros.

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.3 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in

Figures as at 31 March 2021

