Nexans: Nexans makes a new appointment to its Executive Committee

Nexans makes a new appointment to its Executive Committee

Paris, July 12, 2021 – Nexans announced a new member to its Executive Committee.

In February, Nexans announced a major step forward in its ambitious new strategy, stating the Group would become a unique, fully integrated, pure electrification player, covering the entire electrification value chain: from energy production & transmission, distribution & grids, to building & usage. In a rapidly changing world that is increasingly dependent on connectivity, Nexans is well positioned to act on the megatrends which will have an impact on its activities and those of its customers.

Nexans is taking a crucial step along the new roadmap with the creation of the Sales & Marketing, Communications and Transformation function reporting to CEO. Its main mission will be to amplify the Group’s marketing differentiation, deploy its innovations program and reinforce its transformation.

Effective August 30th, Elyette Roux is appointed Corporate Vice President & Chief Sales & Marketing Communications Officer. She will be responsible for this newly created Sales & Marketing, Communications and Transformation function. Elyette will be a member of Nexans’ Executive Committee.

Elyette Roux started her career as Project Business Manager at Dassault Aviation in 2004. In 2007, she joined Schneider Electric where she remained for 12 years. Her first role was Sales Manager for West African countries before becoming Business Manager for Europe, Middle East, South America area for the market segment of Building, Infrastructure & Security. In 2010, she became global Strategic Account Manager responsible for Saint-Gobain. Elyette Roux was promoted to Vice President, Industry, Norway based in Oslo. In 2016, Elyette Roux was appointed as Vice President, Strategy, Business Development and Operations before becoming Vice President, Customer Experience & Digital Innovation for Schneider Electric France. Before joining Nexans, she was the Head of Customer experience CX – South Europe / France Digital Acceleration Leader in CISCO.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Elyette Roux to the Executive Committee. She will bring to Nexans a strong strategic and operational marketing expertise to our teams, which are critical to accelerate the development of innovative offers, the cornerstone to achieve our purpose: “Electrify the Future”."

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. With around 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.

The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data.

Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledge to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

