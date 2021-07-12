DVCon U.S. 2022 Announces Call for Extended Abstracts

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announces its call for extended abstract proposals. The submission site for extended abstracts will be open July 12 through August 13, 2021. DVCon U.S. 2022 will be held February 28-March 3, 2022, at the Doubletree Hotel in San Jose, California.



“We are thrilled to bring back our presenters, exhibitors and attendees for DVCon U.S. 2022,” stated Vanessa Cooper, DVCon U.S. 2022 General Chair. “Now in its 34th year, DVCon has become the gathering place for practicing engineers to meet with their peers, share insights and gain valuable, practical knowledge that can be applied to current and future projects. Our steering committee has put together a wide range of suggested paper topics for our 2022 program and we encourage your submissions to help DVCon U.S. continue to be the industry’s must-attend design and verification technical conference and exhibition.”

Suggested Topics for Extended Abstracts

The call for extended abstracts solicits papers and corresponding presentations that are highly technical and reflect real-life experiences and emerging trends in various domains. Submissions are encouraged, but not restricted to, topic areas including: Verification and Validation; Safety-Critical Design and Verification; Machine Learning and Big Data; Design and Verification Reuse and Automation; Mixed-Signal Design and Verification; and Low-Power Design and Verification. Submissions may incorporate the use of EDA tools; FPGA-based designs; the use of specialized design and verification languages; assertions in SVA or PSL; the use of general purpose and scripting languages; applications of the Accellera Portable Test and Stimulus Standard 2.0; applications of design patterns or other innovative language techniques; the use of AMS languages; and IoT applications. Extended abstracts should be between 600-1200 words.

The deadline for abstract submissions is August 13, 2021. More information and guidelines can be found here.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

