Vicarius appointed Multipoint Group as Distributor of its Vulnerability Remediation Solutions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicarius , a global leader in Endpoint Management, and Multipoint Group , a Cyber Strong solutions distributor, announced the signing of a distribution agreement that will further grow Vicarius’s presence and sales in EMEA.



"With Vicarius in our portfolio, we strengthen our Vulnerability Management offering with an innovative solution. It will empower our customers' ability to reduce vulnerability exposure levels efficiently," said Vishal Bhatia, Manager – Business Operations MEA, Multipoint Group.

Vicarius’s Topia is a consolidated vulnerability management solution that analyzes, prioritizes, and remediates threats before they’re exploited. It keeps a real-time inventory of organizational assets and uses contextual parameters to determine overall risk severity. Automated patching and patchless protection equip security teams with powerful tools to reduce the risk in their environment.

Multipoint Group will distribute Vicarius's solutions across Europe and the Middle East through its established channels and regional offices in UAE, Greece, Israel, Romania, and Serbia.

"We are thrilled to partner with a strong and established presence in Europe and the Middle East. Multipoint Group provides trusted customer relationships and an opportunity for us to deliver our technology to new customers," said Roi Cohen, Co-Founder and CRO.

"Across all geographics, organizations are looking for efficient ways to close fast on the vulnerabilities adversaries are trying to exploit constantly. The Vicarius consolidated solution enables IT teams to do precisely that," added Vishal Bhatia.

About Multipoint

Multipoint GROUP is a leading distributor of IT security and Internet technology solutions, providing channel partners in the EMEA area with reliable, supported solutions from world-leading hardware and software vendors. Multipoint has offices in Israel, UAE, Romania, Greece & Cyprus, and Serbia. The company was founded by Ricardo Resnik in 2009. For more information, visit: ww.multipoint-group.com

About Vicarius

Vicarius is a cybersecurity company whose mission is to make vulnerability management a seamless, collaborative process between IT and security teams. Its platform, Topia, equips security professionals with the tools and analysis to safely and confidently reduce organizational security risk. Vicarius was founded in 2016 by three entrepreneurs from the information security industry and operates out of NYC and Israel.