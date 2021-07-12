Local Entrepreneur Opens Auxo Medical in the Heart of Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxo Medical, LLC, a company focused on the repair, service and sales of sterile processing and biomedical equipment, today announces its expansion to East Tennessee, led by locals Anthony Frank and Dalton Healy.



Prior to a partnership with Auxo Medical, Frank served in the culinary industry for more than 30 years. His commitment and passion for hospitality will introduce a more personal approach to working with clients in the medical field.

“As the first franchise owner of Auxo Medical of East Tennessee, my primary goal is to strengthen relationships and become Tennessee’s number one source for capital medical equipment and repair services,” said Anthony Frank. “It’s important for all of us to rely on good, local businesses, and I’m confident that our knowledge and responsiveness will allow us to become a staple in this community.”

Dalton Healy will serve as the director of business development for the East Tennessee location. Prior to joining the Tennessee team, Healy had an early start as an entrepreneur. At the age of 20, he opened cigar shops in his home state of Mississippi. After moving to Chattanooga years later and meeting the Frank family as their son’s soccer coach, they quickly formed a friendship that would lead to a new venture.

“After hearing my friends and associates in the medical industry talk about the challenges they face and the demands of their job, there is something special about helping them out with their business,” said Dalton Healy. “I can’t wait to assist in making their day-to-day easier so they can continue to serve people who need their care.”

Auxo Medical’s headquarters is located in Richmond, VA. This small business provides personal service with the benefits of a large medical supplier. In addition, Auxo Medical is known for its service and expertise in the equipment it sells, both new and refurbished.

About Auxo Medical

Auxo Medical, LLC is a national medical equipment supplier and repair service provider that specializes in new and refurbished value-based medical equipment solutions. With the addition of nationwide service locations, Auxo Medical provides the personal support most expect from a local business, but with several of the efficiencies of larger suppliers. The company regularly works with healthcare systems, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, Veterans Affairs, private physician practices, and more. Learn more at auxomedical.com.

Media Contact: Cheri Herlinger

267-752-0098, cherlinger@powersbc.com