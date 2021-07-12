Global Luxury Packaging Market and Foodservice Packaging Market Size & Share, 2021 Movements by Key Findings, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027 Research Report by Industry Research Biz

Pune, India, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Luxury Packaging Market 2021-2027:

In 2020, the global Luxury Packaging market size was US$ 19350 million and it is expected to reach US$ 30500 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

Global “ Luxury Packaging Market ” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Luxury Packaging industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Luxury Packaging market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Luxury Packaging market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Luxury Packaging market.

Scope of the Luxury Packaging Market Report:

Luxury packaging is the design, research, development, and manufacturing of packaging, displays, and for luxury brands. The packaging of a luxury product is part of the brand’s image and research shows consumers are willing to spend more on products if the packaging looks appealing and luxurious.

Europe is the largest Luxury Packaging market with about 41% market share. Asia-Pacific is follower, accounting for about 25% market share.The key manufacturers are GPA Global, Owens-Illinois, Diam, Ardagh, Crown Holdings, Amcor, Progress Packaging, HH Deluxe Packaging, Prestige Packaging, Pendragon Presentation Packaging etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 22% market share.

The Major Players in the Luxury Packaging Market include: The research covers the current Luxury Packaging market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

GPA Global

Owens-Illinois

Diam

Ardagh

Crown Holdings

Amcor

Progress Packaging

HH Deluxe Packaging

Prestige Packaging

Pendragon Presentation Packaging

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Textiles

Wood

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Confectionery

Premium Alcoholic Drinks

Tobacco

Gourmet Food and Drinks

Watches and Jewellery

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Luxury Packaging Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Luxury Packaging market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Part 2: Global Foodservice Packaging Market 2021-2027:

Food service packaging is used to package processed and semi-processed food products. It caters to service sectors such as restaurants, fast-food joints, takeaway restaurants, and catering services. It helps in maintaining the hygiene, quality, and safety of food products. It provides heat resistance, prevents the growth of microorganisms, and helps extend the shelf-life of the food product.

Global Foodservice Packaging key players include Graphic Packaging, Georgia-Pacific, Berry Global, Huhtamaki, Amcor, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 20%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Rigid is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Take away/delivery, followed by Restaurants.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Foodservice Packaging Market

The global Foodservice Packaging market size is projected to reach US$ 145320 million by 2027, from US$ 108620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Foodservice Packaging Market include:

Graphic Packaging

Genpak

Sabert

Dart Container

Georgia-Pacific

Anchor Packaging

Pactiv

D&W Fine Pack

Berry Global

Dopla

WestRock

Huhtamaki

WinCup

Linpac Packaging

Coveris

Novolex

Be Green Packaging

GRACZ

Southern Champion Tray

Amcor

Vegware

Union Packaging

Fabri-Kal

King Yuan Fu Packaging

Hengxin Enviro

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Take Away/Delivery

Restaurants

Institutional Catering

HMR (Hotel Motel Restaurant)

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Foodservice Packaging market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Foodservice Packaging market in terms of revenue.

Global Foodservice Packaging Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Foodservice Packaging market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

