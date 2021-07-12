CIRA selected as a finalist in the 2021 Canadian HR Awards

Ottawa, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CIRA is proud to announce that the organization was listed as a finalist in three categories at the 8th annual Canadian HR Awards, which celebrates the outstanding achievements of human resources teams, leaders, employers and service providers across the nation. CIRA was short-listed for the following awards:

The dentsu Award for Best HR Communication Strategy

Best Employer Branding

The Leadership Agency Award for HR Leader of the Year recognizing Sanita Alias, vice-president, People, Culture & Brand, CIRA

Presented by HRD Canada and Canadian HR Reporter magazine, the Canadian HR Awards recognizes HR teams, individuals and employers for their outstanding achievements, leadership, programs and initiatives in the field of HR over the past 12 months.

Today's announcement marks the third consecutive year that CIRA has been selected as a finalist for these prestigious awards. Last year the organization was awarded a silver medal in employer branding. CIRA also received the Kincentric Best Employer and National Capital Region Top Employer Awards last year in recognition of their human resources and culture efforts.

Executive quotes

"Our people are the foundation of our organization, and we know we are at our best when our team at CIRA is at theirs. To be recognized as finalists by the Canadian HR Awards, during a year unlike any other, is truly an honour for the entire CIRA team.

On a personal note, I am humbled to have my name alongside so many other talented HR Leader of the year finalists and wish them and all the other nominees the best of luck ahead of the September announcement."

-- Sanita Alias, vice-president, People, Culture & Brand, CIRA

