WPP Energy Collaboration with UTM on Advancements in Green Hydrogen Production.

Geneva, Switzerland, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPP ENERGY GmbH, “WPP” announces that it has selected Universiti Teknologi Malaysia “UTM” as a Research and Development partner to support WPP’s “W2H2” unconventional water electrolysis green hydrogen generators.



The cooperation between WPP and UTM, represented by Faculty of Science – Laser Centre has been formalized. The cooperation focuses on advancing UTM Laser Centre research which spans approximately 15 years and involves more than 10 researchers. UTM’s research relevant to this cooperation was last published in 2017 in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, Volume 42, Issue 26, June 29th, 2017, Pages 16325-32.

The collaborative effort will ultimately lead to the commercialization of the research, to help reduce carbon levels in Malaysia and also globally. Fossil-based power producers have also expressed their interest in W2H2 technology which will also be used to help support the upcoming “HyFi” Hydrogen Trading Platform, a WPP related initiative.

WPP would like to acknowledge the contribution of our Malaysian representative, Agile Strategies Sdn. Bhd., and the support of Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) in making this cooperation possible.

