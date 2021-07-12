‘Ultimate Freedom’ Comes Not from Just a Wireless Scanner, but True End-to-End Workflows

Atlanta, GA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s all about freedom: Freedom from wires, freedom to offer different treatment options and the freedom to partner with any third-party to provide care for patients. That’s the freedom that comes with the new Carestream Dental CS 3800 intraoral scanner and its comprehensive workflow options.

Freedom from Cables

The CS 3800 is one of the lightest and most compact and reliable wireless scanners on the market. Designed in collaboration with Studio F. A. Porsche, its slim, cordless design makes it easier to hold and gives users a more comfortable scanning experience.

To make it easier to capture interproximal areas and subgingival margins and improve soft tissue scanning, the CS 3800’s field of view (FOV) has been enlarged to 16 mm x 14 mm. This new increased FOV makes scanning edentulous patients even smoother. With a 21 mm depth of field, the CS 3800 can better capture emergence profiles, deep margins and post spaces to improve image quality.

For freedom to travel from operatory to operatory, the scanner can be combined with the new CS Voyager trolley* and AIO medical-grade computer* for optimal mobility.

The CS 3800 joins the CS 3700 and CS 3600 as the flagship scanner in Carestream Dental’s intraoral scanning portfolio. All three scanners’ intuitive interfaces make them ideal for any doctor looking to start their digital workflow journey.

Freedom to Offer Different Treatment

This latest generation of scanner is more than just a high-performance digital impression device—it’s the first step to the ultimate freedom that a true end-to-end workflow allows. The scanner’s powerful software, CS ScanFlow 1.0.4, includes indications for restorations, implant-borne restorations, orthodontics, sleep devices and, new with this latest release of the software, dentures, giving doctors the ability to provide treatment for more patients no matter their clinical needs. Once an impression is captured, it can be seamlessly exported from CS ScanFlow to any number of platforms or modules: CS Model+ v5 for orthodontic treatment planning and designing clear aligner models, the Prosthetic-driven Implant Planning module for implant planning or Swissmeda for designing surgical guides, to name just a few.

This latest version of the software—first introduced with the CS 3700 intraoral scanner—gives practices the freedom to choose the configuration that works best for them. A standard version of the software is available with the scanner, but clinicians have the the ability to upgrade to a more premium version as the needs of the practice grows.

Freedom to Partner

Carestream Dental has always prided itself on accessible files and easy systems that allow doctors to explore options outside the company’s own portfolio. That’s why the CS 3800 is the gateway to an open and flexible digital ecosystem that gives doctors freedom to choose the components and partners that best fit their preferred workflow.

“When Carestream Dental’s CAD/CAM portfolio, CS Solutions, launched in 2013, it focused solely on restorations,” Ed Shellard, chief dental officer, Carestream Dental, said. “Since then, we’ve grown and expanded CS Solutions into something much bigger. Today, it’s all about the ‘connected practice,’ which allows doctors to combine equipment, software, data and third-parties into endless possible workflows.”

Covering the whole patient journey, this unique end-to-end solution serves the broadest range of clinical, operational and financial tasks, with a growing community of partners and talent.

To learn more about the CS 3800, CS ScanFlow or the CS Solutions CAD/CAM portfolio, visit carestreamdental.com/CS3800.

*Work in Progress: Not available for sale pending medical device regulatory clearances and registrations. Available in the US only.

