AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2021

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

June YTD - June Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Jun 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 20,567 25,208 -18.4 118,117 102,488 15.2 43,090 40 < 100 HP 7,382 7,621 -3.1 36,693 30,740 19.4 21,041 100+ HP 1,819 1,457 24.8 10,256 8,320 23.3 6,282 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 29,768 34,286 -13.2 165,066 141,548 16.6 70,413 4WD Farm Tractors 266 110 141.8 1,446 1,094 32.2 622 Total Farm Tractors 30,034 34,396 -12.7 166,512 142,642 16.7 71,035 Self-Prop Combines 502 482 4.1 2,276 2,051 11.0 1,098

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.



