AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2021

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 June YTD - JuneBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgJun 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
< 40 HP20,56725,208-18.4 118,117102,48815.243,090
40 < 100 HP7,3827,621-3.1 36,69330,74019.421,041
100+ HP1,8191,45724.8 10,2568,32023.36,282
Total 2WD Farm Tractors29,76834,286-13.2 165,066141,54816.670,413
4WD Farm Tractors266110141.8 1,4461,09432.2622
Total Farm Tractors30,03434,396-12.7 166,512142,64216.771,035
Self-Prop Combines5024824.1 2,2762,05111.01,098
         

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

