Associa Community Management Corporation Hires Garrett Roberts as Condo Division Director

Chantilly, VA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) recently hired Garrett Roberts, CMCA®, AMS®, as condo division director.

Mr. Roberts began his career in association management in 2014 as an operations coordinator supporting facilities management and developing and promoting lifestyle activities for a management consulting firm. He later served in several additional capacities, including community inspector and director of facilities, before being promoted to community manager of a 13,000-unit, master-planned property in South Carolina. In his new role at CMC, Mr. Roberts will build successful client relationships, offer exceptional customer service, lead strategic planning, and further business development.

Mr. Roberts has been active in the Nevada chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and was recognized as the 2017 CMCA® Nevada Manager of the Year and as the 2018 CAI Nevada Ambassador of the Year.

“Garrett is a proactive, solution-driven, and customer-oriented leader that brings innovative ideas to serving our condominium unit owners,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Our clients will benefit from his knowledge and industry experience, as he and the rest of our team continue to provide unmatched client support to the associations and residents we serve every day. We are excited to watch him thrive as part of our team.”

Mr. Roberts is a graduate of the University of Oregon, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in general social science, with an emphasis in business, marketing, and economics.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.





Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment