Garage Door Repair Company Offers Services in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garage Door Solutions Inc., a garage services company, is offering their services in Oklahoma City and neighboring areas. The company is a locally owned company established in 2013. They are strongly committed to provide the best possible service. They offer garage door repair, garage door installation, and various garage door services in Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Edmond, Bethany, Piedmont, Yukon, The Village, Midwest City, Nichols Hills, Broken Arrow, Del City, Central Oklahoma, Mustang, and other surrounding areas.

Jeff Gabelsberg, Chief Visionary Officer at Garage Door Solutions Inc., says, “At Garage Door Solutions Inc., garage door repair is our specialty. Not only have we seen and done it all, but we perform emergency garage door repair, too.”

They can provide various kinds of emergency garage door repair services for various situations. These include: off track garage doors; broken hinges; damaged garage doors; broken springs; garage door openers; and more. There are a number of factors that make Garage Door Solutions Inc. stand out among other garage door service companies. These include the fact that they: were established in 2013; are 100 percent Covid-compliant; are fully licensed, insured and bonded; are a five-star Google guaranteed company; and are the best service in the area.

When performing a garage door replacement process, they perform a five-step process. First, they will put the customer in contact with one of their personal door advisors, who is an expert about garage doors. Second, the door advisor will visit the home of the customer to personally determine the customer’s specific needs. They will listen to the customer and share their ideas based on the customer’s unique requirements and their experience. Third, the door advisors from Garage Door Solutions Inc. will make sure that the customer has been informed of all the alternatives that are available. Fourth, they will perform the professional installation of the garage door. And finally, after the installation of the new garage door, the personal advisor will follow up to make sure that the customer had a five-star experience.

The experts at Garage Door Solutions Inc. are capable of handling both residential and commercial garage doors. They have been installing high-quality industrial and commercial garage doors for established businesses in the general Oklahoma City area since the company was established. Their skilled team of garage door experts are OSHA-trained, certified and experienced in forklift and scissor lift operation, and always prioritize safety precautions from beginning to end. They can handle commercial sectional garage doors, commercial rolling doors, and commercial decorative doors.

Garage Door Solutions Inc. also offers world-class garage door maintenance and prevention services for both residential and commercial garage doors. For many businesses, garage doors are critical for their operations because a malfunctioning garage door can result into a major logistical problem.

Meanwhile, garage door openers are a key component of garage doors that needs to be well taken care of. Their highly trained garage door technicians are experienced and knowledgeable about various garage door openers. This is vital because if it fails, the garage door will also not function.

They also offer various kinds of garage door openers. One is the LiftMaster 8500 Jackshaft, which is a sleek, wall-mounted garage door opener. Its advantage is that the ceiling is left free, allowing more flexibility with the customer’s garage vision, offering 1,500 lumens of lighting from the patented myQ™ Remote LED light. It offers various features, including: home connectivity with the myQ™ smartphone app; myQ™ remote LED light featuring 1,500 lumens; wall-mount design for clutter-free ceiling and reduced noise and vibration; battery backup power for outages and emergencies; virtually silent belt drive system and DC motor; automatic garage door lock that deadbolts the door after closing; and optional in-garage delivery for Amazon Prime.

Another garage door opener available is the LiftMaster 85503, which offers the ultimate in home automation and security. Its features include: home connectivity with the myQ™ smartphone app; integrated HD video camera with both live and recorded feeds; two-way audio for conversing with family or intruders; motion detector for automated lighting upon entry; battery backup power for outages and emergencies; virtually silent belt drive system and DC motor; automatic garage Door Lock technology; and optional in-garage delivery for Amazon Prime.

Those who are interested in learning more about the garage door services provided by Garage Door Solutions Inc. website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Garage Door Solutions Inc., contact the company here:



Garage Door Solutions Inc.

Jeff Gabelsberg

(405) 444-8311

sales@garagedoor405.com