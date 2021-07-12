Powers Brand Communications Introduces Assistant Account Executive Chris Biehn

PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powers Brand Communications, the Philadelphia-based public relations and content marketing firm, today announced the hiring of Chris Biehn as Assistant Account Executive. Biehn’s PR track record with social media marketing, event planning, and media relations equips him to be a valuable addition to the firm’s team.



“We are experiencing rapid growth as the firm expands our Franchise Practice Group,” said Vince Powers, President and CEO of Powers Brand Communications. “We’re excited to have Chris on board to bring his fresh ideas and contagious enthusiasm as we build on this momentum. We know based on his experience that he’ll be an asset to increase traction for our clients’ brands.”

Biehn has found PR and communications to be more than a professional track. He enjoyed being an apprentice in this craft by interning at Fox 29 and Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners and is eager to put his training into practice. In addition to partaking in various PR projects throughout the last eight years, he has a limitless passion for storytelling and creative content.

Biehn recently graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University. His concentration in Account Management allows for a natural transition into his new role as Assistant Account Executive for the firm’s Franchise Practice Group.

About Powers Brand Communications LLC

Founded in 2012, Powers Brand Communications is a national public relations and content marketing firm that represents clients ranging from emerging growth companies to national brands. In addition to serving clients in the Consumer/Retail and B2B space, we offer a team dedicated to Franchise brands working with both franchisors and franchisees. For more information, visit http://www.powersbc.com.

