uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Shelby

SHELBY, Mich., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Shelby at 14876 Hall Road. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Shelby is owned by Drew Lessaris and Ron Harb. The co-owners currently have nine uBreakiFix locations and plan on opening at least five more storefronts in the future.

“At uBreakiFix, we are committed to serving our customers, and we see the value in listening to the community,” Lessaris said. “When we heard there was need for a device repair store further north in the region, we were eager and excited to accommodate our customers in Shelby.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“We want our customers’ device repair experience to be the least of their worries,” Lessaris said. “With our quick turnaround policy, we do our best to have your tech back to you as quickly as possible. uBreakiFix Shelby is conveniently located around a number of retail shopping and dining hotspots, so you can shop or grab something to eat while your device is being fixed.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Shelby and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

