PSI Named Among Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT List for Sixth Straight Year

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for the federal government, today announced that it has been named as one of the top 100 “Best Places to Work in IT” by IDG Communication’s Insider Pro and Computerworld. This marks PSI’s sixth consecutive year on the 100-company list.



The company also ranked #3 in Training and #9 in Diversity in the Nation among top organizations that engage, challenge, and develop their information technology function while providing exceptional training, a collaborative environment, and superior compensation and benefits, according to the publications.

"PSI is thrilled to be recognized as a top IT employer six years in a row by Computerworld,” said Terry Lin, Chief Executive Officer. “An important aspect of PSI’s mission for the past 33 years has been to create a culture of taking care of our people and building a dynamic workplace that fosters collaboration and innovation. We wish to publicly thank our employees for the excellent work they perform every day to create valuable IT solutions that achieve incredible results for our customers.”

PSI’s executive team works diligently to offer an employee-friendly culture that values diversity, a world-class training program, open lines of communication with Management, and the right tools to position employees for success and help them thrive.

“Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and, in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI 2.1 Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2018, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: System Integration & Modernization; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps; Environmental Remediation; Data Analytics; Clinical Support & Human Performance; Cloud Advisory Services; Modeling & Simulation; Enterprise Testing & IV&V; IC/C4ISR; and NextGen Technologies.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.

