Orletto Capital II Inc. Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORLETTO CAPITAL II INC. (TSX-V “OLT.P”) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to its shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation’s management information circular dated May 25, 2021 (the “Circular”) were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on June 22, 2021 (the “Meeting”).



At the Meeting, the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Benoit Chotard, Octavio Soares, Claude Pouliot and Cynthia Mailloux, were elected as directors, Mallette LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Corporation, and the Corporation’s proposed stock option plan was approved and confirmed, conditional to the completion of a qualifying transaction. Moreover, the shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of the special resolutions proposed in the Circular, thereby authorizing the board of directors of the Corporation to amend the Corporation’s articles to change the name of the Corporation, to consolidate all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation, and to appoint additional directors, conditional to the completion of a qualifying transaction.

In addition to the above, disinterested shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of the following resolutions proposed in the Circular, thereby implementing certain changes needed to transition to the new TSX Venture Exchange’s Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies effective as of January 1, 2021 (“Policy 2.4”):

(a) approving the removal of the consequences associated with the Corporation not completing a qualifying transaction within 24 months of its listing date; (b) authorizing the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation’s escrow agreement; and (c) authorizing and permitting the Corporation to pay any finder’s fee or commission to a non-arm’s length party to the Corporation upon completion of the qualifying transaction.

Please refer to the Corporation’s press release dated May 27, 2021 and the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the new Policy 2.4.

About the Corporation

The Corporation is a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4. Except as specifically contemplated in such policy, until the completion of its qualifying transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other that then identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Benoit Chotard

President

ORLETTO CAPITAL II INC.

Telephone: 778-996-4676

Email: benoitchotard@shaw.ca

