Codere to appear on the shirt of the Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados of Mexico

Codere’s (the “Company”) logo will appear on the front of the team's shirt, which together with the marketing initiatives planned for the coming months, will contribute to strengthen the Codere brand in Mexico as a leading betting partner in the country.

The Company has reached the “main sponsor” category of the club, within its sponsorship agreement for the next four seasons (until the 2024/2025 season).





The Company has recently pushed the international expansion of its omnichannel gaming with the launch of the group's digital subsidiary, Codere Online, the first online gaming operator in Latin America to be listed on the Nasdaq.



MADRID, Spain and MEXICO CITY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere, a leading multinational company in private gaming in Europe and Latin America, has taken a step further in its sponsorship agreement with the Monterrey Rayados Football Club, of the MX League of Mexico, raising its category to main sponsor and its denomination from "Official Sponsor" to "Official Betting Partner” of the Club, allowing it to show its logo on the front of the team's shirt.

The new official shirts, now with the Codere brand, were presented yesterday during the friendly match between Rayados and Guadalajara, a preamble to the next Liga MX season, which will begin on July 23.

As such, the Rayados players wore the company logo on the home kit (with the striped shirt), during the first half, and on the away kit (in white and blue), during the second half of the match. Soon, the brand will occupy a prominent place in the club's stadium, in the Codere “Suite” and other highly visible areas of the venue.

Likewise, the Company today launched an important advertising campaign that will be broadcast on television, radio and digital media through different social networks, both from the club and from Codere, designed to connect with both the followers of the team and its sports betting customers.

Access the “History” campaign spot through the following link.

During the coming months, different joint marketing actions will be implemented in order to foster the experience of the club's fans and Codere sports betting customers, with access to the stadium, invitations to matches and VIP plans, among other activities resulting from this perfect match between gaming and exclusive football-related experiences.

Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer of Codere Online, said, “We are convinced that this long-term alliance between both companies will allow us to grow together and achieve important goals. We could not have found a better travel companion in our expansion journey in Mexico than the Rayados de Monterrey Football Club.”

Meanwhile, Pedro Esquivel, Executive Vice-President of Rayados, welcomed having Codere as the Club's Official Betting Partner, calling it “a new stage that will undoubtedly boost the team, its supporters and football and sports fans." He also added that "the presentation of the new jersey kicks off a stage of optimism and enthusiasm to face the next season of the Mexican League."

Mexico, a model for Codere's expansion in Latin America

Since its arrival in Mexico in 1998, Codere has maintained a leadership position in the regulated entertainment gaming offering in the country. The sponsorship with Rayados, boosts the company's growth objective in Latin America.

Codere's omnichannel gaming portfolio in the country included (prior to Covid-19 related temporary closings) 95 gaming halls, 93 sports betting shops and nearly 21,500 gaming machines, in addition to its online gaming platform, codere.mx, which offers sports betting and casino games. Likewise, the company operates the Hipódromo de las Américas, the Granja Las Américas and the Citibanamex Convention Center (converted since last year until very recently into a field hospital for Covid-19 patients).

Carlos Sabanza, Codere’s Sponsorship Manager, highlights the importance of this sponsorship in the evolution of the group after an extraordinary year marked by the strong impact of the pandemic on the entertainment sector, especially on the gaming industry with the closing of gaming halls and the postponement of sports competitions. Consequently, he points out, “Our deal with one of the main Liga MX clubs on top of maintaining our agreement with Real Madrid CF, as Official Betting Partner, since 2016, allows us to continue expanding our international brand and achieving our ambition to be the leading company in the Spanish-speaking sports betting and gaming market.”

Codere and Monterrey Rayados Football Club will share the winning entertainment combination, the best gaming and the best football, with their sports fans and sports betting customers in Mexico for the next four seasons.

On June 22, 2021, Codere Online (the online subsidiary of Grupo Codere) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: DDMX, DDMXU, DDMXW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive business combination agreement that would result in Codere Online becoming the first publicly-listed online gaming operator in Latin America.

About Codere

Codere is an international gaming operator, with presence in seven countries in Europe -Spain and Italy- and Latin America -Argentina, Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Uruguay-, which operates slot machines, bingo seats and sports betting terminals with an omnichannel offer, both Press release 3 through the online channel and the retail, that include gambling halls, arcades, 9,200 bars and racetracks.

www.grupocodere.com

About Codere Online

Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region.

www.codereonline.com

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

DD3 (NASDAQ: DDMX, DDMXU, DDMXW) was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DD3’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region.

www.dd3.mx/en/spac

Codere with responsible gaming

Codere is firmly committed to the development of a gaming offer with all the guarantees for the user. With this aim, the group carries out its activity by implementing the best responsible gaming practices, promoting transparency and supporting public policies for the user guarantees, the protection of vulnerable groups and the sustainability of the industry.

