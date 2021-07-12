Flexion Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Utpal Koppikar to its Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced the appointment of Utpal Koppikar, Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Koppikar will serve as the chair of Flexion’s audit committee.



"I am thrilled to welcome Utpal to Flexion’s Board, as his extensive financial experience leading biotechnology companies makes him an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors,” said Michael Clayman, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion Therapeutics. “In addition to Utpal’s anticipated contributions guiding our corporate strategy, I look forward to his stewardship and counsel as chair of our audit committee."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Koppikar said, "I am honored to join Flexion’s Board of Directors at this exciting point in the company’s evolution. I look forward to supporting Flexion’s management team and my fellow Directors as we work towards realizing the full potential of ZILRETTA® and advancing the company’s two compelling pipeline candidates.”

Mr. Koppikar joined Atara Biotherapeutics in June 2018, and oversees Finance, Information Technology, and Investor Relations. Prior to his tenure with Atara, Mr. Koppikar held several senior financial leadership positions at Gilead Sciences, including Vice President of Corporate and Operations Finance. During his time there, he led the three-year financial planning process and financial integration of Kite Pharma and played a key role as Gilead’s Vice President of Finance Europe, Middle East and Australia partnering with commercial for multiple HIV and HCV product launches. Prior to joining Gilead, he served in multiple finance roles of increasing responsibility at Amgen.

Mr. Koppikar earned a B.S. in aerospace engineering at the University of Maryland and received an M.S. in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Stanford University. He also holds an M.B.A. in finance and marketing from The Anderson School at UCLA.

Indication and Select Important Safety Information for ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension)

Indication: ZILRETTA is indicated as an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis pain of the knee.

Limitation of Use: The efficacy and safety of repeat administration of ZILRETTA have not been demonstrated.

Contraindication: ZILRETTA is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to triamcinolone acetonide, corticosteroids or any components of the product.

Warnings and Precautions:

Intra-articular Use Only: ZILRETTA has not been evaluated and should not be administered by epidural, intrathecal, intravenous, intraocular, intramuscular, intradermal, or subcutaneous routes. ZILRETTA should not be considered safe for epidural or intrathecal administration.

ZILRETTA has not been evaluated and should not be administered by epidural, intrathecal, intravenous, intraocular, intramuscular, intradermal, or subcutaneous routes. ZILRETTA should not be considered safe for epidural or intrathecal administration. Serious Neurologic Adverse Reactions with Epidural and Intrathecal Administration: Serious neurologic events have been reported following epidural or intrathecal corticosteroid administration. Corticosteroids are not approved for this use.

Serious neurologic events have been reported following epidural or intrathecal corticosteroid administration. Corticosteroids are not approved for this use. Hypersensitivity reactions: Serious reactions have been reported with triamcinolone acetonide injection. Institute appropriate care if an anaphylactic reaction occurs.

Serious reactions have been reported with triamcinolone acetonide injection. Institute appropriate care if an anaphylactic reaction occurs. Joint infection and damage: A marked increase in joint pain, joint swelling, restricted motion, fever and malaise may suggest septic arthritis. If this occurs, conduct appropriate evaluation and if confirmed, institute appropriate antimicrobial treatment.

Adverse Reactions: The most commonly reported adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) in clinical studies included sinusitis, cough, and contusions.

Please see ZilrettaLabel.com for full Prescribing Information.

About ZILRETTA

On October 6, 2017, ZILRETTA was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first and only extended-release intra-articular therapy for patients confronting osteoarthritis-related knee pain. ZILRETTA employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide — a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid — with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief. The pivotal Phase 3 trial on which the approval of ZILRETTA was based showed that ZILRETTA significantly reduced OA knee pain for 12 weeks, with some people experiencing pain relief through Week 16. Learn more at www.zilretta.com.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of people with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Please visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Flexion. Statements in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the future of Flexion; future contributions of Mr. Koppikar; and potential of ZILRETTA and future development of Flexion’s pipeline programs, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation; risks related to commercialization of ZILRETTA and clinical trials, including potential delays, safety issues, or negative results; the fact that future results may not be consistent with preliminary results or results from prior studies or trials; and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:

Scott Young

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T: 781-305-7194

syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Julie Downs

Associate Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T: 781-305-7137

jdowns@flexiontherapeutics.com