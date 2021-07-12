SkyFly: Soar America begins ‘flights’ at The Island in Pigeon Forge

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s newest flying theater, SkyFly: Soar America, opened this past weekend and is the signature attraction at The Island in Pigeon Forge entertainment park in Tennessee. The attraction blends ingenuity, family and Americana, all packaged into a striking steam-punk setting. This fully themed attraction helps to convey SkyFly’s story.



“This adventure ride will thrill everyone and will quickly become a top reason for families to visit the Smoky Mountains and Pigeon Forge,” states Clay McManus, The Island’s executive that co-led the attraction development in partnership with Dynamic Entertainment to create this exciting attraction. “I encourage everyone thinking of coming to the Smoky Mountains to come and experience this incredibly fun attraction.”

“It takes a tremendous team effort to develop a world class attraction like SkyFly and to integrate everything into an exhilarating, memorable, family experience,” states Mike Carroll, Dynamic’s executive that co-led the attraction development along with Clay McManus. “We look forward to seeing The Island in Pigeon Forge soar to new heights.”

Tennessee talent helped build SkyFly’s iconic building. “Rides are usually in plain vanilla, metal box buildings, but we built a facility that is a memorable and integral part of the ride experience,” states Louis Cortina of Knoxville’s MBI Companies. “The spectacular entrance draws visitors into the attraction.”

“From the exterior, it’s complex and curious,” explains Mason Schmitz, of P+A Projects which designed the building. “Inside is a fully themed attraction, telling a stirring, whimsical, and exhilarating story. Guests enter an inventor’s workshop, where their anticipation peaks and they board an ‘airship’ to ride above some of the most famous places in the United States. Dynamic out did themselves; guests are going to love it.”

“With over 11 million visitors to the region each year, SkyFly: Soar America couldn’t be better located,” states Guy Nelson, CEO of Dynamic Technologies Group, who co-developed SkyFly and holds an option to acquire a 50% interest. “The Island in Pigeon Forge attracts and entertains families and guests of all ages. It is one of America’s favorite places to eat, shop, play and stay. And now they can ‘fly’ there too, aboard the best flying theater attraction yet.”

About The Island in Pigeon Forge

The Island is a 23-acre entertainment destination that offers affordable fun for families. The park offers amusements, shopping, and attractions such the Sky Fly: Soar America and the Great Smoky Mountain Observation Wheel and restaurants such as Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Island Hotel. It is located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which draws over 11 million annual visitors.

About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and entertainment destinations. It also applies these same engineering integration and problem solving skills for special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures. Dynamic also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class flying theater products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. It was selected as a 2020 TSX Venture 50 company. The 2020 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the past year. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of 5 industry sectors, with Dynamic being selected in the Diversified Industry category. Selection was based on three equally weighted criteria; share price, trading and market capitalization. Dynamic’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG.

