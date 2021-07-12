Le Méridien New Orleans Appoints Debra Desaulniers and Janine Raffray to Leadership Team

New Orleans, LA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Méridien New Orleans has promoted Debra Desaulniers from Assistant General Manager to General Manager. Desaulniers joined the Le Méridien team in 2019 and has been an integral part of the team to see the hotel through a management transition and renovation. She is a skillful leader of all facets of hotel operations, sales, revenue growth, cost control, productivity, efficiency, and creativity to drive positive results and repeat business.



In addition to promoting Desaulniers, Le Méridien New Orleans has announced the appointment of Janine Raffray to Director of Sales. An industry veteran of 30 years, Raffray joins the team at Le Méridien New Orleans from her most recent role as the Associate Director of Sales from Loews Hotel, New Orleans where she assisted in leading the team for the last five years.



About Le Méridien New Orleans

Le Méridien New Orleans is a 23-story high-rise building in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. The hotel is only steps away from the legendary French Quarter and the renowned Arts District. Thoroughly modern and brimming with upscale amenities, this boutique hotel seamlessly blends its European heritage with a contemporary sense of style, inspiring relaxation and creativity. The hotel boasts 410 luxury guest rooms, over 16,000 square feet of meeting & events space, a stunning rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center and two dining outlets. For more information on Le Méridien New Orleans, please visit https://www.marriott.com/mysmd.