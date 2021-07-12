Nord VPN Review Videos Show It’s One of the Top Choices for VPNs

University City, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPNBrains, a company based in St Louis, MO that operates a website that provides honest and objective info about VPNs. They want to point out that NordVPN is one of the top VPNs in 2021 after showing an impressive performance in 2020. An important feature of NordVPN is that the desktop and mobile apps all share the same functionality and appearance. This makes it easy to use this VPN across various devices. And when connecting, NordVPN will automatically choose the best server, which saves time for the user.

Andrew Gitt, a spokesperson for VPNBrains, says, “NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, ranking a close second on our ‘best VPN’ list. It has over 5400 VPN servers in 60 countries worldwide and, although it’s not as fast as ExpressVPN, NordVPN consistently delivers good speeds and reliable connections. This large network offers fast and secure torrenting, with specialty servers for P2P sharing.”

It has a SmartPlay DNS feature, which allows the user to automatically unblock and obtain fast buffer-free access to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu US, Amazon Prime Video Disney+, and more than 400 different services. It has obfuscated servers that are capable of bypassing firewalls and geographic restrictions. It has a double VPN that sends traffic through an extra layer of encryption, providing the user with the most secure experience.

NordVPN utilizes AES 256-bit encryption, IKEc2/IPSec, and OpenVPN protocols to ensure that the user’s footprint is hidden. It also has a CyberSec feature offers an extra layer of protection from pop-up ads and malware. Users can avoid surveillance because NordVPN is based in Panama, which is far from the 14 Eyes surveillance, and it also provides a strict no-logs policy, which has been verified to be truly reliable.

In another NordVPN review, the reviewer pointed out that it has more than 5,400 servers in 59 nations all over the world. It is also supported by all key desktop and mobile operating systems, including browser extensions and smart TVs. The reviewer noted after performing a speed test, it was observed that NordVPN, using Quick Connect, the speeds are very much retained. There was only decline in download and upload speed of approximately 5 percent.

NordVPN has native apps for Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, smart TVs, routers, and Linux. Thus, there should be no problem in looking for an app that is compatible with the user’s device, and up to 6 devices can be used simultaneously with just one subscription, which means users will be able to utilize a combination of devices without suffering loss of speed or quality.

And finally, NordVPN has been found to be capable of breaking through China’s geo-blocks. It was observed that NordVPN was able to access Netflix and other streaming sites in China. It also provides stellar customer service, including 24/7 live chat support that people can go to in case any problems arise. It is also possible to opt out and use its 30-day refund guarantee.

A virtual private network or VPN protects the user’s Internet connection and online privacy. It establishes an encrypted tunnel for the user’s data and protects online identity by hiding a person’s IP address. VPN also enables the user to bypass internet restrictions and access contents that is usually only available in certain countries.

NordVPN is one of the most reputable and established VPNs on the market and offers several features and support for a very competitive price. Overall, NordVPN offers several advantages. These include: very quick streaming speeds; no-logging policy; double VPN and obfuscated servers; six user connections on one plan; and cheaper price compared to other lead VPNs. There is one disadvantage in that the speed can be slower when advanced security is activated.

It is also important to note that not all encryption methods will function the same when unblocking Netflix or other media providers. Those who encounter problems with this can take advantage of the NordVPN chat support.

