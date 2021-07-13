Juniper Systems Limited Launches CT8X2 Rugged Tablet

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited, a manufacturer of rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers, today announced the launch of its new Cedar™ CT8X2 Rugged Tablet, running on the Android™ 10 operating system. Increased processing power, RAM, and storage are featured, while it retains the same ruggedness and powerful GNSS functionality of its predecessor, the CT8 Rugged Tablet.



Now available throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and India, the CT8X2 Rugged Tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ CPU, which delivers a quick and responsive user experience, even when running demanding applications.

‘With decades of experience in the rugged tablet industry, we understand that meeting users’ demands is about more than simply providing a handheld computer’, said Mr. Simon Bowe, managing director of Juniper Systems Limited, based near Birmingham, U.K. ‘It’s about providing a superior computing experience and support for every user’.

The CT8X2 runs on the powerful Android™ 10 mobile operating system. Plus, it is a certified Google Mobile Services (GMS) device, providing users with access to the software and services needed by field workers.

Larger files and data-intensive tasks can be completed with ease thanks to the tablet’s 4GB of RAM. Onboard storage has been increased to 64GB for data and files, providing plenty of space for applications and eliminating the need to constantly offload data. These advancements in performance have been provided while maintaining an affordable price.

The CT8X2 Rugged Tablet is rated to IP67, with built-in resistance to water and dust (no dust covers needed). It’s perfect for use in extreme environments, including severe heat and cold, rain, snow, and high humidity.

‘The performance advancements and GNSS accuracy make the CT8X2 our best Cedar rugged tablet to date’, said Mr. Bowe. ‘Its ruggedness makes it versatile and a practical choice for many different industries, all at a budget-friendly price’.

More information about the Cedar CT8X2 Rugged Tablet can be found here.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, military, utilities and public services markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1615a6c5-a952-411d-a9f8-6f007c75af90