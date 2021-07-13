Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board





July 13, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that two internationally recognized experts in glaucoma, Robert N. Weinreb, M.D., Distinguished Professor and Chair, Ophthalmology and Director, Shiley Eye Institute, University of California San Diego, and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University, will be joining the Nicox Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board. The Advisory Board is composed of key clinical investigators and opinion leaders in the field who support and guide the development of our innovative nitric oxide (NO)-donating compounds as potential intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering medications.



Dr. José Boyer, Interim Head of R&D at Nicox, said “We are pleased to welcome two highly respected new members to the Nicox Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board as we advance towards the pivotal Phase 3 results from the first NCX 470 clinical trial in glaucoma and continue to build out our research platform of innovative nitric oxide-donating medications. Both Dr. Weinreb and Dr. Asrani bring vast clinical and research expertise in glaucoma, which will complement and strengthen the existing board composition. We look forward to working closely with them.”



“Nitric oxide has already been demonstrated to have a role in the control of intraocular pressure, and Nicox is at the forefront of the development of new drugs in this area. NCX 470 is a very promising product candidate in advanced development and I look forward to working with the Nicox team in bringing it to glaucoma patients,” said Dr. Weinreb.



Dr. Asrani said “This is an exciting time to be joining the Nicox Clinical Advisory Board. NCX 470 has demonstrated very promising efficacy in the Phase 2 Dolomites trial. The design of the pivotal Phase 3 trials head-to-head against the prostaglandin analog latanoprost offer an opportunity of generating data for a new molecule in glaucoma directly against one of the most prescribed treatments.”



Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. is the Distinguished Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology at the University of California San Diego. He also is the Director of both the Shiley Eye Institute and the Hamilton Glaucoma Center, holder of the Morris Gleich, MD Chair in Glaucoma, and Distinguished Professor of Bioengineering. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. Patients from throughout the world seek his medical and surgical care.



Dr. Weinreb is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards and prizes, his research has been cited more than 70,000 times, and his h-impact factor is 132 (July 2021).



Dr. Weinreb has trained more than 170 post-doctoral fellows, 22 department Chairs throughout the world, and many others who hold distinguished positions in academia and industry. He is a past President of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), American Glaucoma Society (AGS), World Glaucoma Association (WGA), American Glaucoma Society Foundation (AGSF), and the Latin Glaucoma Society (PAGS). With Roger Hitchings (London) and Erik Greve (Amsterdam), he founded the World Glaucoma Association.



Sanjay Asrani M.D. is Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, U.S., and Director of the Duke Eye Center of Cary and the Duke Glaucoma OCT Reading Center. Dr. Asrani is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Career Development Award from Research to Prevent Blindness, the Helen Keller Scientist Award from the American Glaucoma Society, the Senior Achievement and the Secretariat Awards from the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Asrani has over 90 peer reviewed publications and serves on the editorial board of Journal of Glaucoma, Advances in Therapy, and Ophthalmology and Therapeutics. He has developed a new glaucoma implant and a new software for OCT for glaucoma diagnosis.



The other members of the Nicox Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board are Dr. Robert D. Fechtner, MD (Chairman), Dr. Donald L. Budenz, MD MPH, Dr. Steven Mansberger, MD MPH and Dr. Tom R. Walters, MD.