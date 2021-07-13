Inspirage Recognized for Delivering Customer Success with Oracle Cloud

AMSTERDAM, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirage, the company known for digital enablement across enterprise systems and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Service Expertise in a broad set of tracks for Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM) applications, including:



Oracle Fusion Cloud Manufacturing

Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Planning

Oracle Fusion Cloud Transportation Management

Oracle Fusion Cloud Global Trade Management

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners that can deliver quality results and minimize risk for their specific needs as they adopt Oracle Cloud.

In order to achieve a Service Expertise, partners like Inspirage must meet a series of qualifiers that demonstrate their experience and success in implementing, deploying, and/or managing a specific Oracle Cloud product/service area within a defined geographic region. Requirements may include having certified individuals across diverse roles and demonstrating successful go-lives within the same region. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

Inspirage has a history of customer success with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite advisory and deployment. An exclusively Oracle specialized partner, Inspirage pivoted early and invested heavily in accelerators, programs, training, and certifications to help enable clients to successfully adopt the Oracle Cloud solutions. You can learn more about these success stories at https://www.inspirage.com/resources/case-studies/.

“On behalf of Inspirage EMEA, I extend our thanks to Oracle for recognizing the work of our team to deliver the benefits of the Oracle Cloud products to our mutual clients,” said Kevin Creel, President, Inspirage. “With our IN2CLOUD® programs and methodology, we continue to invest heavily in solutions and services to ensure our clients achieve successful implementations of Oracle Cloud solutions. We consider the attainment of Expertise recognition by the Oracle PartnerNetwork to be a key criterion that can be utilized by our clients to evaluate Oracle consulting partners.”

“Inspirage has demonstrated a track record of successfully deploying Oracle Fusion Applications for our clients in Europe,” said Michel Ramis, Vice President, Alliances and Channels SaaS, Oracle. “It is my pleasure to recognize Inspirage’s attainment of these Expertise distinctions in Benelux. Inspirage offers a unique value proposal and domain knowledge in the extended supply chain.”

About Inspirage

Inspirage delivers end-to-end transformational initiatives solving business-critical challenges from design to delivery to enable the digital enterprise. The company provides deep industry domain and applications expertise to deliver consulting and implementation solutions spanning Customer Experience, Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, ERP, Finance, Enterprise Performance Management, and Digital Transformation. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

Inspirage is a global Service Partner of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has global presence with offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.inspirage.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy, and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.