EFECTE PLC -- INSIDE INFORMATION -- 13 July 2021 at 9:00

Positive profit warning: Efecte Plc updates guidance for 2021 and announces preliminary information on SaaS net sales growth and EBITDA margin

We expect SaaS net sales to grow 21-24% during 2021 and EBITDA margin to be 1-6%, instead of 20-24% SaaS net sales growth and EBITDA margin of 1-4% as per previous guidance.

The narrowing of the SaaS range simply reflects the clearer line of sight on the full year forecast that we have after the first half. The broadening of the EBITDA margin range is based on a combination of good first half profitability and uncertainty around timing of planned growth investments in the second half.

Based on preliminary information, we estimate that SaaS net sales increased by approximately 23% over the period 4-6/2021 and 25% over the period 1-6/2021. EBITDA margin is estimated to have been 6% over the period 4-6/2021 and 5% over the period 1-6/2021. We will publish our half-year report, including more detailed financial information from the period 1-6/2021 on Friday 16 July 2021 approximately at 8.30 Finnish time.

New guidance for 2021 (from 13 July 2021):

SaaS net sales is expected to grow 21-24% and EBITDA margin to be 1-6%.

Previous guidance for 2021 (from 25 February 2021 until 13 July 2021):

SaaS net sales is expected to grow 20-24% and EBITDA margin to be 1-4%.

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

