Hyper Local Advertising – Digital Direct Mail/Viral Video Marketing Updated

Lake Ariel, PA, United States, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

InstaVisible, a professional reputation and social media marketing company, has updated its offerings to include hyper-local advertising. The company specializes in getting their clients increased exposure, to improve their visibility to potentials customers.

For more information please visit http://InstaVisible.com

The updated services include hyper-local advertising, digital direct mail services, and video marketing releases. All of these services are intended to make their customer’s brands more visible and recognizable. The advertisements are done wholly by the company and will include specific information about the clients, including their location and the regions they service.

A combination of multiple media format advertising and hyper-local advertising has been found highly effective at increasing the ranking of client brands on major search engines, which is a key factor for increasing sales. As most potential customers will do online research before deciding where to shop, a brand’s position in the search engine rankings will determine how likely that brand is to be seen at all.

InstaVisible’s digital direct mail services are highly targeted using upwards of 1000 data points on potential clients, to be sure the marketing services are only being used on the people who are most likely to become customers. The system has years of proven results, which allows the company to guarantee click-through rate results.

Clients can take advantage of the company’s professional copywriters to have customized email marketing campaigns designed. The service also includes sponsored ads through well-known and trusted sources, including social media. There are multiple packages available to choose from, which clients can find at http://InstaVisible.biz

InstaVisible’s video marketing release service allows clients to capitalize on the way customers consume content, by placing their marketing campaigns in the form of viral videos. The clients are never required to appear on camera, record any voices, or create any of the video themselves. Research has shown that video is considered the most transparent and trustworthy format by social media users.

A satisfied client said, “We doubled our annual revenue and were forced to hire more help in the form of two new therapists to help meet demand. Our practice went from one bed at half capacity to three beds at near full capacity.”

To learn about InstaVisible’s video marketing release service visit http://InstaVisible.net

Website: http://instavisible.com