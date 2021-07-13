Decisions taken

English Lithuanian





Panevezio statybos trestas AB has brought an action before the Panevezys Regional Court in respect with the decision by the state enterprise Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant to reject the bid by Panevezio statybos trestas AB in the public procurement arranged by means of an international tender for Procurement of Works for Construction of INPP Near Surface Repository for Low and Intermediate-Level Short-Lived Radioactive Waste (Construction Stages I/A, II/A) and Design, Construction and Connection of External Rainwater Drainage Networks to INPP Infrastructure.

More information:

Managing Director

Egidijus Urbonas

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503