Insights on the Medical Grade Silicone North American Market to 2026 - Rising Demand for Medical Implantable Devices is Driving Growth

The North American medical grade silicone market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the rising demand for medical implantable devices owing to the rising chronic cardiovascular diseases across the region. The increasing number of aging populations, high healthcare spending, along with the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are some of the factors that demand for implantable devices, which, in turn, enhances the growth of the market over the forecast period. Besides, various properties offered by the medical grade silicone are also likely to enhance its adoption, which drives the growth of the North American medical grade silicone market over the forecast period.



The North American medical grade silicone market is segmented on the basis of form and application. Based on the form, the market is segmented as gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, and elastomers. The gels segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. Based on the application, the market is segmented as medical devices, medical tapes, oral care, prosthetics & orthopedic, contact lenses, and others. The medical devices segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. Based on the geography, the North American medical grade silicone market into the US and Canada. The US is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market.



Further, 3M Co., DOW Corning Corp., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Royal DSM NV, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and Wacker Chemie AG among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the North American medical grade silicone market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Market Segmentation:



1. North American Medical Grade Silicone Market Research and Analysis by Form

2. North American Medical Grade Silicone Market Research and Analysis by Application



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. North American Medical Grade Silicone Market by Form

5.1.1. Gels

5.1.2. Medical Adhesives

5.1.3. Medical Coatings

5.1.4. Elastomers

5.2. North American Medical Grade Silicone Market by Application

5.2.1. Medical Devices

5.2.2. Medical Tapes

5.2.3. Oral Care

5.2.4. Prosthetics & Orthopedic

5.2.5. Contact Lenses

5.2.6. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3M Co.

7.2. Bluestar Silicones (Elkem Group)

7.3. DOW Corning Corp.

7.4. Finesse Medical Ltd.

7.5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.6. Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

7.7. Primasil Silicones Ltd.

7.8. Royal DSM NV

7.9. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

7.10. Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc.

7.11. Stockwell Elastomeric Inc.

7.12. Vesta Inc.

7.13. Wacker Chemie AG



